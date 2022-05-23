KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It’s the beginning of the boys state golf tournament and softball season in Iowa, and KMA Sports has a baseball broadcast. Check out the full schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Missouri Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Ar-We-Va

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Whiting at Boyer Valley

West Harrison at Woodbine

Non-Conference 

Bedford at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream

Sidney at Red Oak

Stanton at Southwest valley

Sioux City North at Lewis Central

Lenox at Atlantic

Spencer at Denison-Schleswig

Indianola at Creston

Kuemper Catholic at Webster City

Earlham at Audubon

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Pella at Martensdale-St. Marys

Glidden-Ralston at South Central Calhoun

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club (B)

Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Coldwater Golf Links, Ames (B)

Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course, Ames (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals 

AHSTW at Treynor (B)

St. Albert at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)

Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer (B)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals 

ADM at Lewis Central (B)

Winterset at Glenwood (B)

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Sioux City North at Ankeny (B)

Sioux City East at Ames (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Missouri Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Ar-We-Va

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Whiting at Boyer Valley

West Harrison at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Griswold

Bedford at Clarinda

Glenwood at Fremont-Mills

Logan-Magnolia at Kuemper Catholic

Lewis Central at West Monona

Lenox at Atlantic

Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln

Denison-Schleswig at Westwood

Stanton at Southwest Valley

Earlham at Audubon

Twin Cedars at Wayne

Madrid at Glidden-Ralston

Estherville Lincoln Central at Sioux City East

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Sioux City North at Sioux City East

ACGC at Melcher-Dallas

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls State Team First Round

Class 1A: Decorah vs. Columbus Catholic (at Independence)

