(KMAland) -- High school baseball and softball season gets started in Iowa, state baseball begins in Missouri and postseason girls golf, girls tennis and boys soccer continues in Iowa on Monday.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at IKM-Manning
Audubon at AHSTW
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley at Riverside
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Whiting
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
CAM at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Bedford
Sidney at Red Oak
St. Albert at ACGC
Lewis Central at Sioux City North
Atlantic at Lenox
Creston at Indianola
Denison-Schleswig at Spencer
Southwest Valley at Stanton
Chariton at Southeast Warren
Glidden-Ralston at West Central Valley
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament — First Round
Platte Valley vs. Pattonsburg, 5:30 PM
Cooter vs. Oran, 4:30 PM
South Iron vs. Norwood, 4:30 PM
Canton vs. Green City, 6:00 PM
Billings vs. Lockwood, 5:00 PM
Weaubleau vs. St. Elizabeth, 6:00 PM
Pilot Grove vs. Leyton, 5:00 PM
Glasgow vs. Wellsville-Middletwon, 3:00 PM
Missouri Class 2 State Tournament — First Round
Holcomb vs. Ellington, 4:30 PM
Meadow Heights vs. Crystal City, 2:00 PM
Windsor vs. Lone Jack, 6:00 PM
East Buchanan vs. Bishop LeBlond, 5:00 PM
Richland vs. Gainesville, 5:30 PM
Marionville vs. Marion C. Early, 6:00 PM
Eugene vs. Silex, 5:30 PM
Putnam County vs. Harrisburg, 5:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Class 1A Regional Final at Holstein
Class 1A Regional Final at Anita
Class 1A Regional Final at New Sharon
Class 2A Regional Final at Neola
Class 3A Regional Final at Denison
Class 3A Regional Final at Atlantic
Class 4A Regional Final at West Des Moines
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals (B)
Underwood at St. Albert, 6:00 PM
Riverside at Treynor, 6:30 PM
Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals (B)
Glenwood at ADM, 6:30 PM
Creston at Denison-Schleswig, 6:30 PM
Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Storm Lake, 6:30 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer, 6:30 PM
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals (B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 6:30 PM
Lewis Central at Sioux City North, 6:30 PM
Regular Season
Tri-Center at Glenwood (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at St. Albert (G)
Creston at Winterset (G)
Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at IKM-Manning
Audubon at AHSTW
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley at Riverside
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Whiting
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
CAM at Woodbine
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Bedford
Atlantic at Lenox On KMA 960 & video at kmaland.com
Creston at Clarke
Westwood at Denison-Schleswig
Southwest Valley at Stanton
Southeast Warren at Pleasantville
Wayne at Twin Cedars
Glidden-Ralston at Madrid
Sioux City East at Estherville Lincoln Central
Sioux City North at Estherville Lincoln Central
Spirit Lake at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Melcher-Dallas at ACGC
Davis County at Moulton-Udell
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Class 1A State First Round: Red Oak vs. Spirit Lake (at Denison) (G)