(KMAland) -- High school baseball and softball season gets started in Iowa, state baseball begins in Missouri and postseason girls golf, girls tennis and boys soccer continues in Iowa on Monday.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at IKM-Manning

Audubon at AHSTW

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley at Riverside

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Whiting

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

CAM at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Bedford

Sidney at Red Oak

St. Albert at ACGC

Lewis Central at Sioux City North 

Atlantic at Lenox

Creston at Indianola 

Denison-Schleswig at Spencer 

Southwest Valley at Stanton 

Chariton at Southeast Warren

Glidden-Ralston at West Central Valley 

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament — First Round

Platte Valley vs. Pattonsburg, 5:30 PM

Cooter vs. Oran, 4:30 PM

South Iron vs. Norwood, 4:30 PM

Canton vs. Green City, 6:00 PM

Billings vs. Lockwood, 5:00 PM

Weaubleau vs. St. Elizabeth, 6:00 PM

Pilot Grove vs. Leyton, 5:00 PM

Glasgow vs. Wellsville-Middletwon, 3:00 PM

Missouri Class 2 State Tournament — First Round 

Holcomb vs. Ellington, 4:30 PM

Meadow Heights vs. Crystal City, 2:00 PM

Windsor vs. Lone Jack, 6:00 PM

East Buchanan vs. Bishop LeBlond, 5:00 PM

Richland vs. Gainesville, 5:30 PM

Marionville vs. Marion C. Early, 6:00 PM

Eugene vs. Silex, 5:30 PM

Putnam County vs. Harrisburg, 5:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Class 1A Regional Final at Holstein 

Class 1A Regional Final at Anita

Class 1A Regional Final at New Sharon

Class 2A Regional Final at Neola

Class 3A Regional Final at Denison

Class 3A Regional Final at Atlantic

Class 4A Regional Final at West Des Moines

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals (B)

Underwood at St. Albert, 6:00 PM

Riverside at Treynor, 6:30 PM

Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals (B)

Glenwood at ADM, 6:30 PM

Creston at Denison-Schleswig, 6:30 PM

Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Storm Lake, 6:30 PM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer, 6:30 PM

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals (B) 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 6:30 PM

Lewis Central at Sioux City North, 6:30 PM 

Regular Season 

Tri-Center at Glenwood (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at St. Albert (G)

Creston at Winterset (G)

Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at IKM-Manning

Audubon at AHSTW

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley at Riverside

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Whiting

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

CAM at Woodbine

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Bedford

Atlantic at Lenox On KMA 960 & video at kmaland.com

Creston at Clarke

Westwood at Denison-Schleswig 

Southwest Valley at Stanton

Southeast Warren at Pleasantville

Wayne at Twin Cedars

Glidden-Ralston at Madrid 

Sioux City East at Estherville Lincoln Central

Sioux City North at Estherville Lincoln Central 

Spirit Lake at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Melcher-Dallas at ACGC

Davis County at Moulton-Udell

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Class 1A State First Round: Red Oak vs. Spirit Lake (at Denison) (G)

