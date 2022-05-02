KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a busy Monday with coverage from the POI Track meet and Hawkeye Ten boys tennis tournament. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Rock Port at North Platte

Albany at South Holt

Nodaway Valley at North Andrew

North Nodaway at East Harrison

Nebraska City at Douglas County West

Lincoln Christian at Plattsmouth

Falls City at Maysville

Fairbury at Falls City

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Lewis Central (G)

Clarinda at East Atchison (B)

Red Oak at Creston (B)

Creston at Red Oak (G)

St. Albert at Roncalli Catholic Tournament (B)

Denison-Schleswig, LeMars, Sioux City East at Spencer Tournament (G)

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Carroll (B)

IKM-Manning at Audubon (G/B)

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

AHSTW at Underwood (G/B)

Wayne, Lenox at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail at Lamoni (G/B)

Midland Empire Conference Tournament at St. Joseph (B)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Platteview (B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Glenwood at Sioux City East (G)

St. Albert at Atlantic (B)

St. Albert at Harlan (G)

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Atlantic (G)

Harlan at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Lewis Central at Creston (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Riverside at Underwood (B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)

Maryville at Savannah (G)

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga (G)

Conestoga vs. Nebraska City

Plattsmouth vs. Auburn

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Red Oak (B) Follow @AdamKiesel22

Atlantic at Glenwood (G)

Harlan at Audubon (G)

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (B)

LeMars at Sioux City East (G)

Sioux City East at LeMars (B)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Nebraska City at Gross Catholic (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Atlantic (G/B)

AT Storm Lake (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference Meet at Lenox (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Rolling Valley Conference Meet at Boyer Valley (G/B)

AT Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

AT Louisville (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.