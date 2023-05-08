(KMAland) -- District tennis in Iowa and Missouri, district golf in Missouri and much more is on the Monday slate. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at North Platte
Osborn-Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley
Savannah at Chillicothe
Bishop LeBlond at Albany
DeKalb at North Andrew
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Denison (G)
Sidney, Bedford, Lenox at Mount Ayr (G)
Tri-Center vs. Underwood (G/B)
Riverside at Audubon (G/B)
Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Nodaway Valley, East Union at Southwest Valley (G)
Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Central Decatur (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Excelsior Springs (B) (Albany, King City, Mound City, Rock Port, Stanberry, East Atchison, Worth County)
Missouri Class 3 District 4 at Richmond (B) (Maryville, Savannah)
Lincoln Christian Tournament (B) (Falls City)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at Glenwood (G)
Lewis Central at Harlan (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson vs. St. Albert (G/B)
West Central Valley at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Missouri Valley at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Treynor at AHSTW (G/B)
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (B)
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (B)
St. Pius X at Savannah (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A District 4 at Denison-Schleswig (Bishop Heelan Catholic, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars, Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, St. Albert)
Iowa Class 1A District 6 at Kuemper Catholic (Atlantic, Audubon, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic)
Iowa Class 1A District 8 at Red Oak (Clarinda, Creston, Glenwood, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley, Red Oak) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
Iowa Class 2A District 7 at Sioux City North (Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West)
Iowa Class 2A District 8 at WDM Valley (Abraham Lincoln)
Thomas Jefferson at Harlan (B)
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Abraham Lincoln at Clarinda (G)
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — Maryville vs. Bishop LeBlond (G)
Trailblazer Conference Meet at Nebraska City (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Fremont-Mills (G/B)
AT Tri-Center (G)
AT Central Decatur (G/B)
AT Boyer Valley (G/B)
AT ACGC (B) (Treynor, Audubon, Underwood, Paton-Churdan, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton)
AT Central Decatur (G/B)
AT Pleasantville (G/B) (Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas)
AT East Sac County (G/B) (Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va)
AT Lynnville-Sully (G) (Twin Cedars)
AT Lamoni (G/B)