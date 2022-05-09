KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Hawkeye Ten and Rolling Valley golf, district tennis and much more on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

North Platte at East Atchison

Maryville at Nodaway Valley

South Holt at Osborn

North Andrew at North Nodaway 

East Harrison at Northeast Nodaway

Pattonsburg at Platte Valley

Nebraska Class B District Finals 

Norris vs. Adams Central

Waverly at Skutt Catholic

Hastings at Elkhorn

Malcolm at Elkhorn North

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Creston (G) Follow @nickstavas

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Red Oak (B) Follow @d2mart

Riverside at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Underwood vs. Tri-Center (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Treynor (G/B)

Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley at East Union (G/B)

Bedford, Lenox at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Central Decatur (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Atlantic (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Missouri District Tournaments: Class 1 District 4 at Excelsior Springs (B), Class 3 District 4 at Kansas City (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Atlantic at Lewis Central (B)

Logan-Magnolia at Harlan (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Underwood (G)

Abraham Lincoln at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)

Logan-Magnolia at Carroll (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (G)

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge (G)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A District at Denison-Schleswig: Atlantic, Audubon, Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert (B)

Iowa Class 1A District at Red Oak: Clarinda, Clarke/Murray, Creston, Glenwood, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley (B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Iowa Class 1A District at Spencer: LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

Iowa Class 2A District at Ankeny Centennial: Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central (B)

Iowa Class 2A District at WDM Valley: Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West (B)

Clarinda at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood (G)

Lewis Central at Harlan (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G)

Missouri Class 1 District 16 at Maryville: Maryville vs. Bishop LeBlond & Savannah vs. Benton & Winners

Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Beatrice (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Tri-Center (G)

AT Central Decatur (G/B)

AT Fremont-Mills (G/B)

AT Boyer Valley (G/B)

AT ACGC (B)

AT Martensdale-St. Marys (G)

AT Nodaway Valley (B)

AT East Sac County (G/B)

AT Lamoni (G/B)

