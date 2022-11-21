KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Three state football championships in Nebraska, some girls basketball and a bit of bowling on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Non-Conference 

Woodbine at AHSTW (G)

Southeast Warren at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)

Sioux City West at Cherokee (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City East, Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G/B)

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Class A: Westside vs. Gretna, 7:15 PM

Class D1: Neligh-Oakdale vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 2:45 PM

Class D2: Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County, 10:15 AM

