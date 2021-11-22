KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Plenty of basketball, bowling and football on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

AHSTW at Woodbine (G)

Nodaway Valley at ACGC (G)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Southeast Warren (G)

Cherokee at Sioux City West (G)

LeMars at Spencer (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Lamoni/Central Decatur, Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Sioux City North, Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G/B)

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Class B Final: Bennington (12-0) vs. Aurora (10-2), 7:15 PM

Class D1 Final: Howells-Dodge (11-0) vs. Cross County (10-1), 10:15 AM

Class D2 Final: Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) vs. Kenesaw (11-0), 2:45 PM

