(KMAland) -- Lots of basketball on the Monday slate, including the start of boys basketball in the state of Iowa. Check out Nodaway Valley at Clarinda on tonight's KMAX-Stream.

View the full Monday slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Hamburg at Essex (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Underwood (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Clarinda (B)

Creston at Winterset (G/B)

East Mills at Diagonal (G/B)

Griswold at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Heartland Christian (B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon (G/B)

MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Clarke at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Southeast Warren at West Central Valley (G/B)

Madrid at Ankeny Christian (G/B)

Moravia at Tri-County (G/B)

Mound City Invitational 

South Holt vs. Bishop LeBlond, 4:30 PM (G)

East Atchison vs. Rock Port, 7:30 PM (G)

East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6:00 PM (B)

Rock Port vs. South Holt, 9:00 PM (B)

Platte Valley Invitational 

St. Joseph Christian vs. Bishop LeBlond JV, 8:30 PM (G)

DeKalb vs. Osborn/Stewartsville, 8:30 PM (G)

Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star, 5:30 PM (G)

North Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway, 4:00 PM (G)

Osborn/Stewartsville vs. Nodaway Valley JV, 7:00 PM (B)

DeKalb vs. North Nodaway, 5:30 PM (B)

Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star, 4:00 PM (B)

St. Joseph Christian vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:00 PM (B)

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley vs. Albany, 4:45 PM (G)

King City vs. Stanberry, 7:45 PM (G)

Platte Valley vs. Stanberry, 6:15 PM (B)

Pattonsburg vs. Albany, 9:15 PM (B)

Savannah Tournament 

Benton vs. Smithville, 4:00 PM (G)

Maryville vs. Chillicothe, 5:30 PM (G)

Savannah vs. Pembroke Hill, 7:00 PM (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Clarinda, Tri-Center at St. Albert (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sioux City North at LeMars (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Southwest Iowa, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North at West Monona (G)

LeMars at Humboldt (G)

