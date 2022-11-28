(KMAland) -- Lots of basketball on the Monday slate, including the start of boys basketball in the state of Iowa. Check out Nodaway Valley at Clarinda on tonight's KMAX-Stream.
View the full Monday slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Hamburg at Essex (G/B)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Underwood (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Clarinda (B)
Creston at Winterset (G/B)
East Mills at Diagonal (G/B)
Griswold at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Heartland Christian (B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon (G/B)
MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Clarke at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Southeast Warren at West Central Valley (G/B)
Madrid at Ankeny Christian (G/B)
Moravia at Tri-County (G/B)
Mound City Invitational
South Holt vs. Bishop LeBlond, 4:30 PM (G)
East Atchison vs. Rock Port, 7:30 PM (G)
East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6:00 PM (B)
Rock Port vs. South Holt, 9:00 PM (B)
Platte Valley Invitational
St. Joseph Christian vs. Bishop LeBlond JV, 8:30 PM (G)
DeKalb vs. Osborn/Stewartsville, 8:30 PM (G)
Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star, 5:30 PM (G)
North Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway, 4:00 PM (G)
Osborn/Stewartsville vs. Nodaway Valley JV, 7:00 PM (B)
DeKalb vs. North Nodaway, 5:30 PM (B)
Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star, 4:00 PM (B)
St. Joseph Christian vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:00 PM (B)
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley vs. Albany, 4:45 PM (G)
King City vs. Stanberry, 7:45 PM (G)
Platte Valley vs. Stanberry, 6:15 PM (B)
Pattonsburg vs. Albany, 9:15 PM (B)
Savannah Tournament
Benton vs. Smithville, 4:00 PM (G)
Maryville vs. Chillicothe, 5:30 PM (G)
Savannah vs. Pembroke Hill, 7:00 PM (G)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda, Tri-Center at St. Albert (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Sioux City North at LeMars (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Southwest Iowa, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North at West Monona (G)
LeMars at Humboldt (G)