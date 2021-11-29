KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Check out Shenandoah/Underwood basketball on KMA 960 and the KMA Sports YouTube channel later Monday. And find the full Monday schedule.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Underwood at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Essex at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Nodaway Valley (B)

Treynor at Harlan (G)

Lewis Central at Urbandale (B)

Winterset at Creston (G/B)

Diagonal at East Mills (G/B)

Heartland Christian at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Griswold (G/B)

Mount Ayr Clarke (G/B)

West Central Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Madrid (G/b)

Tri-County at Moravia (G/B)

Mound City Tournament 

Rock Port vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 4:30 PM

South Holt vs. Maryville JV (G), 7:30 PM

Mound City vs. South Holt (B), 9:00 PM

Bishop LeBlond vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:00 PM

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament 

DeKalb vs. Northeast Nodaway (G), 6:00 PM

Nodaway Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian (G), 4:30 PM

North Nodaway vs. Union Star (G), 7:30 PM

Northeast Nodaway vs. Nodaway Valley JV (B), 4:30 PM

Osborn/Stewartsville vs. DeKalb (B), 7:30 PM

St. Joseph Christian vs. North Nodaway (B), 6:00 PM

Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star (B), 9:00 PM

Albany Tournament 

Stanberry vs. Worth County (G), 4:15 PM

Princeton vs. King City (G), 7:15 PM

Stanberry vs. Albany (B), 5:45 PM

Platte Valley vs. Pattonsburg (B), 8:45 PM

Savannah Tournament 

Maryville (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

St. Albert at Clarinda (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Bondurant-Farrar (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City North (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Humboldt at LeMars

