(KMAland) -- Check out Shenandoah/Underwood basketball on KMA 960 and the KMA Sports YouTube channel later Monday. And find the full Monday schedule.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Underwood at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Essex at Clarinda (G)
Clarinda at Nodaway Valley (B)
Treynor at Harlan (G)
Lewis Central at Urbandale (B)
Winterset at Creston (G/B)
Diagonal at East Mills (G/B)
Heartland Christian at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Griswold (G/B)
Mount Ayr Clarke (G/B)
West Central Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Madrid (G/b)
Tri-County at Moravia (G/B)
Mound City Tournament
Rock Port vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 4:30 PM
South Holt vs. Maryville JV (G), 7:30 PM
Mound City vs. South Holt (B), 9:00 PM
Bishop LeBlond vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:00 PM
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament
DeKalb vs. Northeast Nodaway (G), 6:00 PM
Nodaway Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian (G), 4:30 PM
North Nodaway vs. Union Star (G), 7:30 PM
Northeast Nodaway vs. Nodaway Valley JV (B), 4:30 PM
Osborn/Stewartsville vs. DeKalb (B), 7:30 PM
St. Joseph Christian vs. North Nodaway (B), 6:00 PM
Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star (B), 9:00 PM
Albany Tournament
Stanberry vs. Worth County (G), 4:15 PM
Princeton vs. King City (G), 7:15 PM
Stanberry vs. Albany (B), 5:45 PM
Platte Valley vs. Pattonsburg (B), 8:45 PM
Savannah Tournament
Maryville (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Clarinda (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Bondurant-Farrar (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux City North (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Humboldt at LeMars