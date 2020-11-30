(KMAland) -- Harlan/Treynor girls is on AM 960 tonight while the boys basketball season in Iowa begins and several tournaments commence in Missouri.
Check out the complete Monday sports schedule in KMAland below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Underwood (G)
Nodaway Valley at Clarinda (G/B)
Harlan at Treynor (G) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Creston at Winterset (G/B)
Sioux City North at Lewis Central (B)
East Mills at Diagonal (G/B)
Heartland Christian at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Griswold at Southwest Valley (G/B)
MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Audubon at South Central Calhoun (G/B)
AHSTW at Woodbine (B)
Clarke at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Madrid at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Moravia at Tri-County (G/B)
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond vs. Northland Christian (G), 4:30 PM
Mound City vs. Rock Port (G), 7:30 PM
Bishop LeBlond vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:00 PM
Rock Port vs. Mound City (B), 9:00 PM
Platte Valley Invitational
St. Joseph Christian vs. Nodaway-Holt (G), 4:00 PM
DeKalb vs. Union Star (G), 7:00 PM
North Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway (G), 7:00 PM
North Nodaway vs. DeKalb (B), 5:30 PM
Northeast Nodaway vs. Union Star (B), 4:00 PM
St. Joseph Christian vs. Nodaway-Holt (B), 5:30 PM
Albany Invitational
Worth County at Stanberry (G/B)
King City at Princeton (G/B)
Savannah Invitational
Maryville vs. Kansas City Southeast (G), 8:30 PM
Savannah vs. William Chrisman (G), 7:00 PM
Smithville vs. Chillicothe (G), 4:00 PM
Benton vs. Platte County (G), 5:30 PM
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda at St. Albert
Southeast Warren at Bondurant-Farrar
Sioux City North at LeMars