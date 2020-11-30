KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Harlan/Treynor girls is on AM 960 tonight while the boys basketball season in Iowa begins and several tournaments commence in Missouri.

Check out the complete Monday sports schedule in KMAland below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Underwood (G)

Nodaway Valley at Clarinda (G/B)

Harlan at Treynor (G) On KMA 960, 7:30 PM

Creston at Winterset (G/B)

Sioux City North at Lewis Central (B)

East Mills at Diagonal (G/B)

Heartland Christian at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Griswold at Southwest Valley (G/B)

MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Audubon at South Central Calhoun (G/B)

AHSTW at Woodbine (B)

Clarke at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Madrid at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Moravia at Tri-County (G/B)

Mound City Invitational 

Bishop LeBlond vs. Northland Christian (G), 4:30 PM

Mound City vs. Rock Port (G), 7:30 PM

Bishop LeBlond vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:00 PM

Rock Port vs. Mound City (B), 9:00 PM

Platte Valley Invitational 

St. Joseph Christian vs. Nodaway-Holt (G), 4:00 PM

DeKalb vs. Union Star (G), 7:00 PM

North Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway (G), 7:00 PM

North Nodaway vs. DeKalb (B), 5:30 PM

Northeast Nodaway vs. Union Star (B), 4:00 PM

St. Joseph Christian vs. Nodaway-Holt (B), 5:30 PM

Albany Invitational 

Worth County at Stanberry (G/B)

King City at Princeton (G/B)

Savannah Invitational 

Maryville vs. Kansas City Southeast (G), 8:30 PM

Savannah vs. William Chrisman (G), 7:00 PM 

Smithville vs. Chillicothe (G), 4:00 PM

Benton vs. Platte County (G), 5:30 PM

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda at St. Albert

Southeast Warren at Bondurant-Farrar

Sioux City North at LeMars

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.