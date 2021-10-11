KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Western Iowa Conference cross country, district golf in Missouri, state golf in Nebraska and five conference volleyball tournaments get started on Monday. Full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT IKM-Manning (Western Iowa Conference Meet) Follow @TrevMaeder96 

AT OABCIG

AT Rock Port 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Missouri District Tournaments (G)

-Class 1 District 4 at Maryville (East Atchison, Maryville, Rock Port, Stanberry, Worth County)

Nebraska State Tournament (G)

-Class B at Scottsbluff: Nebraska City, Annalise Ptacek (Ashland-Greenwood)

-Class C at Columbus: Vanessa Jimenez (Johnson County Central), Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (Auburn)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at South Harrison

Mid-Buchanan at Worth County 

DeKalb at Maryville 

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

IKM-Manning vs. Audubon (at Treynor), 5:30 PM

IKM-Manning/Audubon at Treynor

Underwood vs. AHSTW (at Missouri Valley), 5:30 PM

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

Riverside at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament 

AT Southeast Warren (Bedford vs. Central Decatur, Winner vs. Southeast Warren)

AT Nodaway Valley (Nodaway Valley vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)

AT East Union (East Union vs. Mount Ayr)

AT Southwest Valley (Lenox vs. Wayne, Winner vs. Southwest Valley)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Non-Conference 

Mound City at St. Joseph Christian

Maryville at South Harrison

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Louisville vs. Conestoga

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Fort Calhoun

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Johnson County Central vs. Weeping Water (at Mead)

Johnson County Central/Weeping Water at Mead

Falls City vs. Palmyra (at Mead)

Malcolm vs. Auburn (at Murdock)

Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock 

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Tri County vs. Lewiston (at Falls City Sacred Heart)

Tri County/Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS (at Falls City Sacred Heart)

Sterling vs. Friend (at Lewiston)

Sterling/Friend vs. Johnson-Brock (at Lewiston)

Southern vs. Pawnee City (at Lewiston)

Diller-Odell vs. Southern/Pawnee City (at Lewiston)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.