(KMAland) -- The WIC, POI and NCC open volleyball tournament play while the WIC and 275 are hosting cross country meets today in KMAland.

Check out the full schedule for the area on Monday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

OABCIG Meet

WIC Meet at Missouri Valley Follow @TrevMaeder96

275 Conference Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Kuemper Catholic

Western Iowa Conference Tournament

IKM-Manning vs. Audubon (at Underwood)

IKM-Manning/Audubon at Underwood

Treynor vs. Missouri Valley (at Logan)

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia

Riverside at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur

Mount Ayr vs. East Union (at Southwest Valley)

East Union/Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Bedford (at Southeast Warren)

Southeast Warren vs. MSTM/Bedford

Wayne at Lenox

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

Other Area Iowa

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Fremont-Mills

MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley

Ankeny Christian at Madrid

Meskwaki Settlement School at Twin Cedars

Area Missouri/Nebraska

Maysville at West Nodaway

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Conestoga at Louisville

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Pawnee City vs. Tri County (at HTRS)

Southern vs. Friend (at Lourdes Central Catholic)

Sterling vs. Lewiston (at Lourdes Central Catholic)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Maryville at DeKalb

South Harrison at Platte Valley

Worth County at Mid-Buchanan

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Missouri District Meets (G)

Nebraska State Meets (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Nebraska City at South Sioux City (B)

