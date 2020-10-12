(KMAland) -- The WIC, POI and NCC open volleyball tournament play while the WIC and 275 are hosting cross country meets today in KMAland.
Check out the full schedule for the area on Monday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
OABCIG Meet
WIC Meet at Missouri Valley Follow @TrevMaeder96
275 Conference Meet
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Kuemper Catholic
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
IKM-Manning vs. Audubon (at Underwood)
IKM-Manning/Audubon at Underwood
Treynor vs. Missouri Valley (at Logan)
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia
Riverside at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur
Mount Ayr vs. East Union (at Southwest Valley)
East Union/Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Bedford (at Southeast Warren)
Southeast Warren vs. MSTM/Bedford
Wayne at Lenox
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
Other Area Iowa
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Fremont-Mills
MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley
Ankeny Christian at Madrid
Meskwaki Settlement School at Twin Cedars
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Maysville at West Nodaway
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Conestoga at Louisville
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Pawnee City vs. Tri County (at HTRS)
Southern vs. Friend (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
Sterling vs. Lewiston (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at DeKalb
South Harrison at Platte Valley
Worth County at Mid-Buchanan
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Missouri District Meets (G)
Nebraska State Meets (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at South Sioux City (B)