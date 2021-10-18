KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- State golf in Missouri and the beginning of the volleyball tournament trail in Iowa on the Monday schedule. View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament — East Atchison, Cailyn Auffert (Maryville), Lauren Jaster (Maryville), Justina Wimer (Worth County), Casey Phillips (Maryville)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Maryville (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 First Round 

Essex at Fremont-Mills

Lenox at Sidney

Bedford at Stanton

Heartland Christian at Tri-Center

Griswold at East Mills 

Woodbine at Riverside On KMAX-Stream

West Harrison at Boyer Valley 

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 First Round 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian Academy

Audubon at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston 

Orient-Macksburg at CAM

Colo-Nesco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Baxter at GMG

Collins-Maxwell at BCLUW

Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Iowa Class 1A Region 4 First Round

Paton-Churdan at St. Edmond

West Bend-Mallard at Bishop Garrigan

GTRA at North Iowa

Clarksville at Janesville

West Hancock at AGWSR

Rockford at Dunkerton

Newman Catholic at North Butler

Iowa Class 1A Region 6 First Round

Hillcrest Academy at HLV

Tri-County at Sigourney

BGM at Iowa Valley

Meskwaki Settlement School at North Tama

Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plaine

Twin Cedars at Montezuma

Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska

Iowa Class 1A Region 8 First Round

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Moravia at New London

Keota at WACO

Wayne at Lamoni

Mount Ayr at Murray

East Union at Southeast Warren

Mormon Trail at Diagonal 

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 First Round

West Sioux at Rock Valley

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW

Iowa Class 2A Region 3 First Round

Ogden at Madrid

IKM-Manning at Panorama 

Iowa Class 2A Region 4 First Round

East Marshall at Pella Christian

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur 

Iowa Class 2A Region 5 First Round

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme

North Union at Emmetsburg

Iowa Class 3A Region 1 First Round

Harlan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Atlantic at Red Oak On AM 960

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center

Cherokee at West Lyon

Iowa Class 3A Region 4 First Round

Clarke at Des Moines Christian

Shenandoah at Clarinda On FM 99.1

Saydel at Roland-Story

Ballard at Nevada

Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison at Falls City 

Lafayette at Rock Port

South Harrison at Nodaway Valley 

Auburn at Plattsmouth

