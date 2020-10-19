KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The volleyball tournament trail begins tonight in 1A, 2A and 3A, and KMA Sports will have coverage from a trio of games from Sidney, Red Oak and Atlantic.

View the complete Monday KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail 

Class 1A Region 1 — First Round 

West Harrison at Westwood

Whiting at Siouxland Christian

River Valley at Kingsley-Pierson

Woodbury Central at MMCRU

Trinity Christian at George-Little Rock

Akron-Westfield at Remsen St. Mary’s

Harris-Lake Park at HMS

Class 1A Region 2 — First Round 

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston 

Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Riverside

St. Albert at Sidney On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM 

Class 1A Region 3 — First Round 

Rockford at Clarksville

Colo-Nesco at AGWSR

Paton-Churdan at St. Edmond

West Hancock at North Butler

North Iowa at Newman Catholic

GTRA at Bishop Garrigan

Class 1A Region 4 — First Round 

Essex at Stanton

Griswold at CAM

Grand View Christian at Orient-Macksburg

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Ankeny Christian (at Orient-Macksburg)

GMG at North Tama

Collins-Maxwell at BCLUW

Baxter at Lynnville-Sully

Class 1A Region 5 — First Round 

Diagonal at East Union

Bedford at Lenox

Southwest Valley at Murray

Moulton-Udell at New London

Moravia at Seymour

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Wayne at Melcher-Dallas

Class 1A Region 8 — First Round 

North Mahaska at Twin Cedars

Sigourney at WACO

Tri-County at English Valleys

Keota at Lisbon

Wapello at Burlington Notre Dame

Hillcrest Academy at Winfield-Mount Union

Lone Tree at Highland

Class 2A Region 2 — First Round 

West Monona at Missouri Valley

West Sioux at Rock Valley

Class 2A Region 3 — First Round 

West Central Valley at Tri-Center

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur 

Class 2A Region 4 — First Round 

Ogden at IKM-Manning

Eagle Grove at South Hamilton

Class 3A Region 2 — First Round 

OABCIG at Kuemper Catholic

Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley

Algona at Humboldt

Southeast Valley at Greene County 

Class 3A Region 4 — First Round 

Shenandoah at Red Oak On KMA 960, 7:00 PM 

Clarinda at Atlantic On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM 

Clarke at Knoxville

Chariton at Centerville

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Rock Port at East Buchanan

Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic

Nebraska City vs. Ralston (at Roncalli Catholic) 

Plattsmouth at Auburn

Weeping Water at Falls City

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Missouri State Tournament (G) at Smithville — Class 1

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Savannah (B)

