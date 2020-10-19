(KMAland) -- The volleyball tournament trail begins tonight in 1A, 2A and 3A, and KMA Sports will have coverage from a trio of games from Sidney, Red Oak and Atlantic.
View the complete Monday KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 1 — First Round
West Harrison at Westwood
Whiting at Siouxland Christian
River Valley at Kingsley-Pierson
Woodbury Central at MMCRU
Trinity Christian at George-Little Rock
Akron-Westfield at Remsen St. Mary’s
Harris-Lake Park at HMS
Class 1A Region 2 — First Round
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Riverside
St. Albert at Sidney On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 3 — First Round
Rockford at Clarksville
Colo-Nesco at AGWSR
Paton-Churdan at St. Edmond
West Hancock at North Butler
North Iowa at Newman Catholic
GTRA at Bishop Garrigan
Class 1A Region 4 — First Round
Essex at Stanton
Griswold at CAM
Grand View Christian at Orient-Macksburg
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Ankeny Christian (at Orient-Macksburg)
GMG at North Tama
Collins-Maxwell at BCLUW
Baxter at Lynnville-Sully
Class 1A Region 5 — First Round
Diagonal at East Union
Bedford at Lenox
Southwest Valley at Murray
Moulton-Udell at New London
Moravia at Seymour
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Wayne at Melcher-Dallas
Class 1A Region 8 — First Round
North Mahaska at Twin Cedars
Sigourney at WACO
Tri-County at English Valleys
Keota at Lisbon
Wapello at Burlington Notre Dame
Hillcrest Academy at Winfield-Mount Union
Lone Tree at Highland
Class 2A Region 2 — First Round
West Monona at Missouri Valley
West Sioux at Rock Valley
Class 2A Region 3 — First Round
West Central Valley at Tri-Center
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur
Class 2A Region 4 — First Round
Ogden at IKM-Manning
Eagle Grove at South Hamilton
Class 3A Region 2 — First Round
OABCIG at Kuemper Catholic
Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley
Algona at Humboldt
Southeast Valley at Greene County
Class 3A Region 4 — First Round
Shenandoah at Red Oak On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Clarinda at Atlantic On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Clarke at Knoxville
Chariton at Centerville
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Rock Port at East Buchanan
Nebraska City at Roncalli Catholic
Nebraska City vs. Ralston (at Roncalli Catholic)
Plattsmouth at Auburn
Weeping Water at Falls City
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Missouri State Tournament (G) at Smithville — Class 1
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Savannah (B)