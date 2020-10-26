(KMAland) -- 1A and 2A regional semifinals in Iowa and the beginning of the Missouri and Nebraska volleyball tournament trail is on the Monday slate.
View the complete schedule for Monday below, including a trio of matches on KMA Radio.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Logan-Magnolia at Newell-Fonda
St. Albert vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (at Riverside) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals
Stanton vs. Grand View Christian (at Orient-Macksburg) On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
BCLUW at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Iowa Class 1A Region 5 — Semifinals
Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren
New London vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Ottawa)
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 — Semifinals
Missouri Valley vs. Lawton-Bronson (at Siouxland Christian)
Hinton at Boyden-Hull
Iowa Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals
Treynor at Underwood On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Nodaway Valley at Van Meter
Missouri Class 1 District 15 — First Round (at Plattsburg)
South Holt vs. Union Star
Plattsburg vs. Orrick
Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at Rock Port)
Mound City vs. North Nodaway
Nodaway-Holt vs. West Nodaway
East Atchison vs. Mound City/West Nodaway
Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt/West Nodaway
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Syracuse)
Syracuse vs. Fairbury
Auburn vs. Falls City
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Roncalli Catholic)
Roncalli Catholic vs. Boys Town
Louisville vs. Conestoga
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman)
Freeman vs. Johnson County Central
Tri County vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Palmyra)
Weeping Water vs. Cornerstone Christian
Palmyra vs. WW/CC
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at HTRS)
Southern vs. Pawnee City
HTRS vs. Southern/Pawnee City
Johnson-Brock vs. Elmwood-Murdock
Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Diller-Odell)
Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Sterling
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Guadalupe Centers Charter (B)