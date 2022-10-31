(KMAland) -- The Iowa State Volleyball begins in Coralville on Monday with the Missouri River Conference's Bishop Heelan Catholic in action.
Check out the full schedule for Monday below.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Iowa City Liberty vs. Urbandale, 12:00 PM
Dowling Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial, 2:00 PM
Ankeny vs. WDM Valley, 12:00 PM
Pleasant Valley vs. Waukee Northwest, 2:00 PM
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Xavier vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 4:00 PM
Indianola vs. Western Dubuque, 6:00 PM
North Scott vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 4:00 PM
Marion vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 6:00 PM