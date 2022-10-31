KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State Volleyball begins in Coralville on Monday with the Missouri River Conference's Bishop Heelan Catholic in action.

Check out the full schedule for Monday below.

IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE 

Class 5A State Quarterfinals 

Iowa City Liberty vs. Urbandale, 12:00 PM

Dowling Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial, 2:00 PM

Ankeny vs. WDM Valley, 12:00 PM

Pleasant Valley vs. Waukee Northwest, 2:00 PM

Class 4A State Quarterfinals 

Xavier vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 4:00 PM

Indianola vs. Western Dubuque, 6:00 PM

North Scott vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 4:00 PM

Marion vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 6:00 PM

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.