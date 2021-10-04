KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A big Monday for cross country with Nebraska district golf and subdistrict softball and Missouri team district tennis also on the slate. Check out the full Monday schedule.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT IKM-Manning 

AT Platteview

AT Nodaway Valley

AT Woodbine

AT North Polk

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Maryville, Benton at Savannah (G)

Nebraska Districts (G)

-B-1 at Beatrice (Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Worth County at Northeast Nodaway 

North Andrew at West Platte

Lafayette at Stanberry

North Platte at Maryville

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Gross Catholic) 

Plattsmouth vs. Duchesne/Roncalli, 12:00 PM

Gross Catholic vs. Plattsmouth or Duchesne/Roncalli, 2:00 PM

Nebraska City vs. Omaha Mercy, 4:00 PM

Championship, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Bennington) 

Bennington vs. Cass, 2:00 PM

Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 4:15 PM

Championship, 6:30 PM

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Jack Anderson) 

Ashland-Greenwood vs. South Sioux City, 2:00 PM

Waverly vs. Douglas County West/Concordia, 4:00 PM

Championship, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Class C Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) 

Fort Calhoun vs. Syracuse, 2:00 PM

Auburn vs. Fort Calhoun/Syracuse, 4:00 PM

Falls City vs. Weeping Water, 4:00 PM

Championship, 6:00 PM

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Missouri Team Districts (G)

-Class 1 District 16 First Round: Maryville vs. Benton

Trailblazer Conference Tournament (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference 

Mount Ayr at Murray

Glidden-Ralston, Paton-Churdan at Ogden

Twin Cedars at Meskwaki Settlement School

Colo-NESCO, Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian Academy

Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port at Northland Christian

Maysville at Mound City 

South Harrison at North Nodaway 

Mid-Buchanan at Maryville

Nebraska City, Milford, Ralston at Syracuse

Malcolm at Johnson County Central

