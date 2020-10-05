(KMAland) -- Subdistrict softball in Nebraska, district golf in Iowa and Nebraska and plenty of other cross country, volleyball and tennis are on the slate for Monday.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Platteview (NE) Meet
Nodaway Valley Meet
North Polk Meet
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston vs. Paton-Churdan (at Ogden)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Other Area Iowa
Murray at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas
Glidden-Ralston at Ogden
Paton-Churdan at Ogden
Ankeny Christian at Colo-NESCO
Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian (at Colo-NESCO)
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison at Nodaway-Holt
Northland Christian at Rock Port
North Nodaway at South Harrison
Maryville at Mid-Buchanan
Johnson County Central at Malcolm
Milford at Syracuse
Nebraska City vs. Milford (at Syracuse)
Nebraska City at Syracuse
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Stanberry at Lafayette
Maryville at North Platte
Albany at South Holt
Northeast Nodaway at Worth County
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Nebraska City)
Nebraska City vs. Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic, 9:00 AM
Gross Catholic vs. Plattsmouth, 11:00 AM
Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 1:00 PM
Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 3:00 PM
Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Omaha Skutt)
Skutt Catholic vs. Cass, 4:00 PM
Bennington vs. Elkhorn North, 4:00 PM
Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 5:30 PM
Winner 1 vs Winner 2, 7:00 PM
Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Elkhorn)
Elkhorn vs. South Sioux City, 12:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia, 2:00 PM
Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 4:00 PM
Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 6:00 PM
Class C Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn)
Syracuse vs. Fort Calhoun, 2:00 PM
Auburn vs. Syracuse/Fort Calhoun, 4:00 PM
Weeping Water vs. Falls City, 4:00 PM
Championship, 6:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 4A District Meet at Sioux City East (B)
Savannah, Benton at Maryville (G)
Nebraska Class B District Meet at Nebraska City (G)
Nebraska Class C District Meet at Tri County (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City, Ralston at Beatrice (B)