KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Subdistrict softball in Nebraska, district golf in Iowa and Nebraska and plenty of other cross country, volleyball and tennis are on the slate for Monday.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Platteview (NE) Meet

Nodaway Valley Meet

North Polk Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston vs. Paton-Churdan (at Ogden)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal

Other Area Iowa 

Murray at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas

Glidden-Ralston at Ogden

Paton-Churdan at Ogden

Ankeny Christian at Colo-NESCO

Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian (at Colo-NESCO)

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison at Nodaway-Holt

Northland Christian at Rock Port

North Nodaway at South Harrison

Maryville at Mid-Buchanan 

Johnson County Central at Malcolm

Milford at Syracuse

Nebraska City vs. Milford (at Syracuse)

Nebraska City at Syracuse 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season

Stanberry at Lafayette

Maryville at North Platte

Albany at South Holt

Northeast Nodaway at Worth County

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail 

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Nebraska City) 

Nebraska City vs. Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic, 9:00 AM

Gross Catholic vs. Plattsmouth, 11:00 AM

Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 1:00 PM

Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 3:00 PM

Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Omaha Skutt) 

Skutt Catholic vs. Cass, 4:00 PM

Bennington vs. Elkhorn North, 4:00 PM

Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 5:30 PM

Winner 1 vs Winner 2, 7:00 PM

Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Elkhorn) 

Elkhorn vs. South Sioux City, 12:00 PM

Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia, 2:00 PM

Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 4:00 PM

Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 6:00 PM

Class C Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) 

Syracuse vs. Fort Calhoun, 2:00 PM

Auburn vs. Syracuse/Fort Calhoun, 4:00 PM

Weeping Water vs. Falls City, 4:00 PM

Championship, 6:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 4A District Meet at Sioux City East (B)

Savannah, Benton at Maryville (G)

Nebraska Class B District Meet at Nebraska City (G)

Nebraska Class C District Meet at Tri County (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City, Ralston at Beatrice (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.