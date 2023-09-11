(KMAland) -- It's a big Monday in KMAland with plenty of cross country, golf, softball, tennis and volleyball.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Red Oak Meet
Ballard Meet (Glenwood)
East Atchison Meet
Pleasantville Meet (Mount Ayr, East Union, Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys, Central Decatur, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas)
Ballard Meet (Nodaway Valley)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
LeMars, Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (B)
East Atchison, Mound City at Rock Port (G)
Blair NE Tournament (G) (Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth)
Fairbury Touranment (G) (Syracuse, Humboldt-TRS)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway at North Andrew
Maryville at Platte Valley
Albany at Ridgeway
King City at East Buchanan
Stanberry at North Platte
Area Nebraska
Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood
Platteview/Weeping Water at Omaha North
Auburn, Falls City at Wilber-Clatonia
Syracuse at Milford
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Benton (G)
Nebraska City at Waverly (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Essex vs. Hamburg (at Diagonal)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Essex, Hamburg at Diagonal
North Nodaway at Bedford
Martensdale-St. Marys, Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Glidden-Ralston, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell at Madrid
Colo-Nesco at Paton-Churdan
Heartland Christian, College View Academy at Boys Town
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Maryville
Mound City at Mid-Buchanan
South Holt at East Buchanan
Maysville at King City/Union Star
Area Nebraska
Louisville at Nebraska City
Mudecas Tournament — A Division
BDS vs. Meridian
Johnson County Central vs. Johnson-Brock
Freeman vs. EMF
Palmyra vs. Diller-Odell
Mudecas Tournament — B Division
Humboldt-TRS vs. Lewiston
Pawnee City vs. Sterling
Tri County vs. Southern
Parkview Christian vs. Falls City Sacred Heart