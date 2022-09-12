KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Red Oak cross country meet to highlight a full Monday KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Red Oak Follow @d2mart

AT Ballard (Atlantic, Creston, Nodaway Valley)

AT East Atchison 

AT Pleasantville (Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, Wayne, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas)

AT Yutan (Louisville, Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Weeping Water

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at LeMars (B)

Blair Tournament (Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood) (G)

Fairbury Tournament (Syracuse) (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Platte Valley at West Platte

North Andrew at Northeast Nodaway

Albany at Worth County

North Platte at Stanberry

Omaha Benson at Plattsmouth

Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Benton at Maryville (G)

Waverly at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference 

Essex at Hamburg

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Essex, Diagonal at Hamburg

Bedford at North Nodaway

Southeast Warren, Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys

Lamoni at Central Decatur

Glidden-Ralston, Ogden, Earlham at Madrid

Paton-Churdan at Colo-NESCO

Heartland Christian, College View Academy at Boys Town

Area Missouri 

East Buchanan at South Holt 

Area Nebraska 

MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice — A Division (Sacred Heart/Exeter-Milligan, Freeman/Palmyra, Diller-Odell/Johnson-Brock, Sterling/BDS)

MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice — B Division (HTRS/Parkview Christian, Tri County/Lewiston, Meridian/Pawnee City, Southern/Johnson County Central)

