(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Red Oak cross country meet to highlight a full Monday KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Red Oak Follow @d2mart
AT Ballard (Atlantic, Creston, Nodaway Valley)
AT East Atchison
AT Pleasantville (Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, Wayne, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas)
AT Yutan (Louisville, Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Weeping Water
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at LeMars (B)
Blair Tournament (Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood) (G)
Fairbury Tournament (Syracuse) (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Platte Valley at West Platte
North Andrew at Northeast Nodaway
Albany at Worth County
North Platte at Stanberry
Omaha Benson at Plattsmouth
Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Benton at Maryville (G)
Waverly at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Essex at Hamburg
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Essex, Diagonal at Hamburg
Bedford at North Nodaway
Southeast Warren, Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys
Lamoni at Central Decatur
Glidden-Ralston, Ogden, Earlham at Madrid
Paton-Churdan at Colo-NESCO
Heartland Christian, College View Academy at Boys Town
Area Missouri
East Buchanan at South Holt
Area Nebraska
MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice — A Division (Sacred Heart/Exeter-Milligan, Freeman/Palmyra, Diller-Odell/Johnson-Brock, Sterling/BDS)
MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice — B Division (HTRS/Parkview Christian, Tri County/Lewiston, Meridian/Pawnee City, Southern/Johnson County Central)