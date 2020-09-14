(KMAland) -- The Monday KMAland Sports Schedule is full of all kinds of activity, including the Paul Fish XC Invitational in Red Oak. KMA Sports will have coverage from the meet.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Red Oak Meet Follow @TrevMaeder96
Ballard Meet
Pleasantville Meet
East Atchison Meet
Yutan (NE) Meet
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Other Area Iowa
Diagonal at Essex
Grand View Christian at Audubon
Lamoni at Central Decatur
Interstate 35, Truro at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren vs. Interstate 35, Truro (at Martensdale-St. Marys)
Glidden-Ralston at Madrid
Glidden-Ralston vs. Collins-Maxwell (at Madrid)
Glidden-Ralston vs. Baxter (at Madrid)
MVAOCOU at Ar-We-Va
Paton-Churdan at Orient-Macksburg
Heartland Christian at Boys Town
Heartland Christian vs. College View Academy (at Boys Town)
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Meridian at Diller-Odell
Johnson-Brock vs. HTRS (at Freeman)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Exeter-Milligan (at Diller-Odell)
BDS at Freeman
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Palmyra vs. Parkview Christian (at Johnson County Central)
Sterling at Johnson County Central
Pawnee City at Tri County
Lewiston vs. Southern (at Tri County)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
North Harrison at Maryville
North Andrew at Northeast Nodaway
North Platte at Stanberry
South Holt at West Platte
Cameron at Platte Valley
Nebraska City at Wahoo
Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm
Yutan/Mead at Weeping Water
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Benton at Maryville (G)
Waverly at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Blair Invitational (G)
Fairbury Invitational (G)