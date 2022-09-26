KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Cross country, golf, softball, tennis and volleyball are all on a busy Monday slate. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Rock Port

AT Orient-Macksburg

AT Nebraska-Kearney (Nebraska City)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Des Moines Roosevelt Invitational (Abraham Lincoln) (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City East at Orange City (B)

Auburn Tournament (G)

Stanberry, Princeton, Albany at Gallatin (G)

Midland Empire Conference Tournament at St. Joseph (G)

Elmwood-Murdock Tournament (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Northeast Nodaway at East Buchanan

Syracuse at Falls City

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference Tournament 

Fremont-Mills vs. Griswold at Stanton, 5:30 PM

Essex at East Mills, 7:00 PM

Hamburg at Stanton, 7:00 PM

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour, Mormon Trail at Diagonal

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars 

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Roland Story Tournament 

Central Decatur at Murray

Omaha Northwest at Thomas Jefferson

Area Missouri 

South Harrison at Nodaway Valley

North Nodaway at Maysville

Maryville at Lafayette

Area Nebraska 

Horton at Falls City

Auburn at Freeman

Falls City Sacred Heart at Savannah 

