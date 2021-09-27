KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A busy Monday with cross country, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball all on the slate. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Rock Port

AT Orient-Macksburg

AT Nebraska-Kearney

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Des Moines Roosevelt Tournament (Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East, LeMars) (B)

Midland Empire Conference at St. Joseph Country Club (G)

Auburn Invitational (G)

Elmwood-Murdock Invitational (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Lafayette at Maryville (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

East Buchanan at Northeast Nodaway 

Stanberry at South Harrison 

Platteview at Weeping Water

Falls City at Syracuse

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Bishop LeBlond at Maryville (G)

Crete at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference Tournament 

POOL 1

Essex at Sidney

Griswold vs. Essex (at Sidney)

Griswold at Sidney

POOL 2 

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills (at East Mills)

Stanton at East Mills

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Seymour, Grand View Christian at Southeast Warren

Wayne at Moulton-Udell

Murray at Central Decatur

Missouri/Nebraska 

Nodaway Valley at South Harrison

Lafayette at Maryville

Falls City at Horton

Savannah at Falls City Sacred Heart

