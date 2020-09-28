(KMAland) -- Cross country, volleyball, softball, tennis, golf and soccer is all on the Monday KMAland Sports Schedule.
Note: The Corner Conference Tournament has been canceled for Monday. Semifinals between Stanton and Sidney and East Mills and Griswold will be played Tuesday night at East Mills.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Orient-Macksburg Meet
Rock Port Meet
Kearney (NE) Meet
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Diagonal
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Other Area Iowa
ACGC at Underwood
Murray at Central Decatur
Grand View Christian at Southeast Warren
Seymour at Southeast Warren
Moulton-Udell at Wayne
Martensdale-St. Marys at Collins-Maxwell
Seymour vs. Grand View Christian (at Southeast Warren)
Cornerstone Christian at Heartland Christian
Area Missouri/Nebraska
South Harrison at Nodaway-Holt
Maryville at Pleasant Hill
Hiawatha, KS at Falls City
Horton, KS at Falls City
Auburn at Freeman
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at Cameron
Northeast Nodaway at East Buchanan
Platte Valley at North Andrew
South Harrison at Stanberry
Douglas County West/Concordia at Ashland-Greenwood
Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood
Syracuse vs. Douglas County West/Concordia (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Weeping Water at Platteview
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Des Moines Roosevelt Tournament (B)
Auburn Tournament (G)
Elmwood-Murdock Tournament (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Lafayette (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)
Nebraska City at Crete (B)