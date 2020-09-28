KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Cross country, volleyball, softball, tennis, golf and soccer is all on the Monday KMAland Sports Schedule.

Note: The Corner Conference Tournament has been canceled for Monday. Semifinals between Stanton and Sidney and East Mills and Griswold will be played Tuesday night at East Mills.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Orient-Macksburg Meet

Rock Port Meet

Kearney (NE) Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Diagonal 

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Other Area Iowa 

ACGC at Underwood

Murray at Central Decatur 

Grand View Christian at Southeast Warren

Seymour at Southeast Warren

Moulton-Udell at Wayne

Martensdale-St. Marys at Collins-Maxwell

Seymour vs. Grand View Christian (at Southeast Warren)

Cornerstone Christian at Heartland Christian 

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

South Harrison at Nodaway-Holt

Maryville at Pleasant Hill

Hiawatha, KS at Falls City

Horton, KS at Falls City

Auburn at Freeman

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Maryville at Cameron

Northeast Nodaway at East Buchanan

Platte Valley at North Andrew

South Harrison at Stanberry

Douglas County West/Concordia at Ashland-Greenwood

Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood

Syracuse vs. Douglas County West/Concordia (at Ashland-Greenwood)

Weeping Water at Platteview

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Des Moines Roosevelt Tournament (B)

Auburn Tournament (G)

Elmwood-Murdock Tournament (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Lafayette (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (G)

Nebraska City at Crete (B)

