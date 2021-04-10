KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A big day of soccer mixed in with some baseball, golf, tennis and track makes for a busy Saturday in KMAland.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Beatrice at Platte Valley (NE)

Nebraska City at Omaha North

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

CAM Invitational (B)

IKM-Manning Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Thomas Jefferson Invitational

Thomas Jefferson vs. South Sioux City (G), 8:30 AM

Tri-Center vs. Sioux City East (G), 8:30 AM

Abraham Lincoln vs. North Platte (B), 10:00 AM

AHSTW vs. Des Moines East (G), 10:00 AM

St. Albert vs. Sioux City North (G), 10:00 AM

Treynor vs. Van Meter (G), 11:30 AM

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Southeast Polk (G), 1:00 PM

AHSTW vs. South Sioux City (G), 1:00 PM

Kuemper Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson (G), 2:30 PM

Underwood vs. Des Moines East (G), 2:30 PM

Tri-Center vs. Sioux City North (G), 2:30 PM

Sioux City East vs. North Platte (G), 4:00 PM

Treynor vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (G), 4:00 PM

Lewis Central vs. Spencer (G), 4:00 PM

Abraham Lincoln vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (G), 5:30 PM

Kuemper Catholic vs. Van Meter (G), 5:30 PM

Glenwood vs. Southeast Polk (G), 7:00 PM

Lewis Central Invitational

Lewis Central vs. Elkhorn (B), 8:30 AM

Sioux City East vs. Skutt Catholic (B), 10:15 AM

Consolation (B), 12:30 PM

Championship (B), 2:15 PM

ADM Invitational

Glenwood vs. ADM (B), 11:00 AM

Glenwood vs. Southeast Polk (B), 12:30 PM

Urbandale Invitational

Thomas Jefferson vs. Des Moines Lincoln (B), 1:00 PM

Thomas Jefferson vs. Urbandale (B), 3:00 PM

Odessa Invitational

Maryville vs. Odessa (G), 9:45 AM

Plattsmouth Triangular

Plattsmouth vs. Beatrice, 9:00 AM (G)

Plattsmouth vs. Crete, 1:00 PM (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Spencer Invitational (Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City North, Sioux City West) (G)

Ralston Invitational (Nebraska City) (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Iowa City West Eastern Iowa Track & Field Festival (Atlantic, Treynor, Underwood) (B)

