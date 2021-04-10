(KMAland) -- A big day of soccer mixed in with some baseball, golf, tennis and track makes for a busy Saturday in KMAland.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Beatrice at Platte Valley (NE)
Nebraska City at Omaha North
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
CAM Invitational (B)
IKM-Manning Invitational (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Thomas Jefferson Invitational
Thomas Jefferson vs. South Sioux City (G), 8:30 AM
Tri-Center vs. Sioux City East (G), 8:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln vs. North Platte (B), 10:00 AM
AHSTW vs. Des Moines East (G), 10:00 AM
St. Albert vs. Sioux City North (G), 10:00 AM
Treynor vs. Van Meter (G), 11:30 AM
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Southeast Polk (G), 1:00 PM
AHSTW vs. South Sioux City (G), 1:00 PM
Kuemper Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson (G), 2:30 PM
Underwood vs. Des Moines East (G), 2:30 PM
Tri-Center vs. Sioux City North (G), 2:30 PM
Sioux City East vs. North Platte (G), 4:00 PM
Treynor vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (G), 4:00 PM
Lewis Central vs. Spencer (G), 4:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (G), 5:30 PM
Kuemper Catholic vs. Van Meter (G), 5:30 PM
Glenwood vs. Southeast Polk (G), 7:00 PM
Lewis Central Invitational
Lewis Central vs. Elkhorn (B), 8:30 AM
Sioux City East vs. Skutt Catholic (B), 10:15 AM
Consolation (B), 12:30 PM
Championship (B), 2:15 PM
ADM Invitational
Glenwood vs. ADM (B), 11:00 AM
Glenwood vs. Southeast Polk (B), 12:30 PM
Urbandale Invitational
Thomas Jefferson vs. Des Moines Lincoln (B), 1:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson vs. Urbandale (B), 3:00 PM
Odessa Invitational
Maryville vs. Odessa (G), 9:45 AM
Plattsmouth Triangular
Plattsmouth vs. Beatrice, 9:00 AM (G)
Plattsmouth vs. Crete, 1:00 PM (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Spencer Invitational (Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City North, Sioux City West) (G)
Ralston Invitational (Nebraska City) (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Iowa City West Eastern Iowa Track & Field Festival (Atlantic, Treynor, Underwood) (B)