(KMAland) -- It's a busy Saturday with plenty of baseball, soccer, tennis and track and field. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

North Nodaway Round Robin

Plattsburg MO Tournament (Maryville)

Savannah at Platte County

Malcolm at Louisville-Weeping Water

Platte Valley at Grand Island

Platte Valley vs. Elkhorn North (at Grand Island)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Thomas Jefferson Tournament 

Thomas Jefferson vs. South Sioux City (G)

Tri-Center vs. Sioux City West (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. North Scott (G)

St. Albert vs. Western Christian (G)

Sioux City North vs. Southeast Polk (G)

Underwood vs. Spencer (G)

Glenwood vs. Urbandale (G)

St. Albert vs. Sioux City West (G)

Thomas Jefferson vs. North Scott (G)

Treynor vs. Spencer (G)

Sioux City North vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (G)

Lewis Central vs. Southeast Polk (G)

Underwood vs. Urbandale (G)

Glenwood vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Other

Glenwood vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (B) (at ADM Tournament)

Glenwood vs. Waukee (B) (at ADM Tournament)

Perry Tournament (B) (Treynor)

Ankeny Tournament (G) (Abraham Lincoln)

Waukee Northwest at Sioux City North (B)

Lincoln Lutheran at The Platte (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Shenandoah Tournament (G)

WDM Valley Tournament (B) (Abraham Lincoln)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Trackfest at Westside (G/B) (Syracuse)

