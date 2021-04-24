(KMAland) -- Some baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field all on the Saturday KMAland Sports Schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Plattsmouth at Fairbury
Omaha Northwest at Auburn
Platte Valley (NE) at Mount Michael Benedictine (DH)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Sidney Tournament (B)
Denison-Schleswig Tournament (B)
Panorama Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Sioux City North Tournament
Sioux City West vs. Sioux Center, 9:00 AM (B)
Sioux City North vs. WDM Valley, 10:30 AM (B)
Sioux City East vs. Storm Lake, 12:00 PM (B)
Sioux City North vs. Sioux Center, 1:30 PM (B)
Sioux City West vs. WDM Valley, 3:00 PM (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Storm Lake, 4:30 PM (B)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament (G/B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Atlantic Tournament (B)
Kuemper Catholic Tournament (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
MUDECAS Meet at Pawnee City (G/B)