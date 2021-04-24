KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Some baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field all on the Saturday KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Plattsmouth at Fairbury

Omaha Northwest at Auburn

Platte Valley (NE) at Mount Michael Benedictine (DH)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Sidney Tournament (B)

Denison-Schleswig Tournament (B)

Panorama Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Sioux City North Tournament

Sioux City West vs. Sioux Center, 9:00 AM (B)

Sioux City North vs. WDM Valley, 10:30 AM (B)

Sioux City East vs. Storm Lake, 12:00 PM (B)

Sioux City North vs. Sioux Center, 1:30 PM (B)

Sioux City West vs. WDM Valley, 3:00 PM (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Storm Lake, 4:30 PM (B)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament (G/B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Atlantic Tournament (B)

Kuemper Catholic Tournament (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

MUDECAS Meet at Pawnee City (G/B)

