(KMAland) -- Baseball, soccer and tennis are on tap for Saturday among KMAland schools. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

East Atchison at North Nodaway

East Atchison vs. Princeton at North Nodaway

Princeton at North Nodaway 

Platte Valley, Grand Island at Elkhorn North

Conestoga, Omaha Benson, Fremont at Creighton University

South Harrison Tournament  

Maryville vs. Plattsburg

Maryville vs. South Harrison or Maysville

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Perry Tournament 

Treynor vs. Des Moines North (B)

Treynor vs. Des Moines Hoover (B)

Other Regular Season

Underwood at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Abraham Lincoln at Ankeny (G)

Sioux City West at Iowa City West Tournament (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley Invitational (B)

