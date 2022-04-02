(KMAland) -- Baseball, soccer and tennis are on tap for Saturday among KMAland schools. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at North Nodaway
East Atchison vs. Princeton at North Nodaway
Princeton at North Nodaway
Platte Valley, Grand Island at Elkhorn North
Conestoga, Omaha Benson, Fremont at Creighton University
South Harrison Tournament
Maryville vs. Plattsburg
Maryville vs. South Harrison or Maysville
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Perry Tournament
Treynor vs. Des Moines North (B)
Treynor vs. Des Moines Hoover (B)
Other Regular Season
Underwood at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Abraham Lincoln at Ankeny (G)
Sioux City West at Iowa City West Tournament (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley Invitational (B)