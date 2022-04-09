(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track fill up the KMAland Sports Schedule on Saturday. Check out the schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Rock Port at East Buchanan (DH)
Northland Christian at Northeast Nodaway
North Harrison at Northeast Nodaway
Platte Valley at Beatrice
Omaha North at Nebraska City
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
CAM Tournament (B)
IKM-Manning Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHDULE
ADM Tournament
Glenwood vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (B)
Glenwood vs. Southeast Polk (B)
Thomas Jefferson Classic
Underwood vs. Kuemper Catholic (G)
Lewis Central vs. Tri-Center (G)
AHSTW vs. Sioux City North (G)
Thomas Jefferson vs. Des Moines East (G)
Treynor vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (G)
St. Albert vs. South Sioux City (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. WDM Valley (G)
Glenwood vs. Urbandale (G)
Abraham Lincoln vs. Skutt Catholic (G)
Tri-Center vs. Van Meter (G)
AHSTW vs. St. Albert (G)
Glenwood vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Scotus Catholic (G)
Thomas Jefferson vs. Urbandale (G)
Kuemper Catholic vs. Sioux City North (G)
Underwood vs. Spencer (G)
Abraham Lincoln vs. WDM Valley (G)
Treynor vs. Southeast Polk (G)
Other Games
Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central (B)
Riverside at Treynor (B)
Plattsmouth at Crete (G)
Plattsmouth vs. Beatrice at Crete (G)
The Platte at Holdrege (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Tournament (G)
Denison-Schleswig, Creston at Boone Tournament (B)
Deinson-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Bishop Heelan Catholic at Spencer Tournament (G)
Southwest Valley at Saydel Tournament (G)
Nebraska City at Ralston Tournament (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Sioux City Relays (G/B)
AT Lathrop MO (G/B)