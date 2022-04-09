KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track fill up the KMAland Sports Schedule on Saturday. Check out the schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Rock Port at East Buchanan (DH)

Northland Christian at Northeast Nodaway 

North Harrison at Northeast Nodaway

Platte Valley at Beatrice

Omaha North at Nebraska City

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

CAM Tournament (B)

IKM-Manning Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHDULE 

ADM Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (B)

Glenwood vs. Southeast Polk (B)

Thomas Jefferson Classic 

Underwood vs. Kuemper Catholic (G)

Lewis Central vs. Tri-Center (G)

AHSTW vs. Sioux City North (G)

Thomas Jefferson vs. Des Moines East (G)

Treynor vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (G)

St. Albert vs. South Sioux City (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. WDM Valley (G)

Glenwood vs. Urbandale (G)

Abraham Lincoln vs. Skutt Catholic (G)

Tri-Center vs. Van Meter (G)

AHSTW vs. St. Albert (G)

Glenwood vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Scotus Catholic (G)

Thomas Jefferson vs. Urbandale (G)

Kuemper Catholic vs. Sioux City North (G)

Underwood vs. Spencer (G)

Abraham Lincoln vs. WDM Valley (G)

Treynor vs. Southeast Polk (G)

Other Games

Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central (B)

Riverside at Treynor (B)

Plattsmouth at Crete (G)

Plattsmouth vs. Beatrice at Crete (G)

The Platte at Holdrege (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah Tournament (G)

Denison-Schleswig, Creston at Boone Tournament (B)

Deinson-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Bishop Heelan Catholic at Spencer Tournament (G)

Southwest Valley at Saydel Tournament (G)

Nebraska City at Ralston Tournament (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Sioux City Relays (G/B)

AT Lathrop MO (G/B)

