(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Glenwood cross country meet and from Valley Stadium for Fremont-Mills/WACO on Saturday.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Glenwood Meet Follow @TrevMaeder96
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fremont-Mills vs. WACO (at Valley Stadium) On KMAX-Stream
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Turkey Valley (at Valley Stadium)
Rock Port at Pattonsburg
Brownell-Talbot at Humboldt-TRS
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Cameron Tournament (Pool B: Savannah, Mid-Buchanan, Central; Pool C: Platte Valley, Excelsior Springs, Benton, Trenton)
Bill Hill Memorial Tournament at Albany (Gallatin vs. Stanberry, Princeton vs. Worth County, North Andrew vs. Albany, King City vs. North Harrison)
Plattsburg Tournament (Maryville vs. Polo & Maryville vs. Plattsburg or Bishop LeBLond)
Blair Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood vs. Cozad, Westside, Blair)
Syracuse Tournament (Wahoo vs. Syracuse, Auburn vs. Falls City, Freeman vs. Plattsmouth, Yutan/Mead vs. Cass)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament (Pool A: Red Oak, Pella, North Polk, Wapsie Valley)
Harlan Tournament (Pool A: Harlan, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Carroll; Pool B: Glenwood, St. Albert, Underwood, East Sac County; Bracket: 5th vs. 5th, 4th vs. 4th, 3rd vs. 3rd, 2nd vs. 2nd, 1st vs. 1st)
Lewis Central Tournament (Lewis Central, Stanton, Tri-Center, Thomas Jefferson, Omaha Bryan)
AHSTW Tournament (Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, East Mills, AHSTW, Riverside, CAM, Earlham)
Lenox Tournament (Creston, Essex, Bedford, Lenox, Diagonal, I-35)
Humboldt Tournament (Kuemper Catholic vs. South Hardin, Spirit Lake, South Central Calhoun, Grand View Christian, Humboldt and Fort Dodge)
East Atchison Tournament (Pool A: Rock Port, South Holt, Mound City, Benton; Pool B: East Atchison, Fremont-Mills, Nodaway Valley (MO), St. Joseph Christian; 5th Place, 3rd Place, Championship)
Colfax-Mingo Tournament (Nodaway Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Colfax-Mingo, Baxter)
Clarke Tournament (Pool A: East Union, Clarke, Saydel, DSM Lincoln; Pool B: Martensdale-St. Marys, Lamoni, Chariton, Ballard)
Ankeny Centennial Tournament (Pool B: Sioux City North, Dike-New Hartford, Pleasant Valley, WDM Valley; Pool C: Sioux City East, Ankeny Centennial, Liberty, Norwalk; Pool D: Abraham Lincoln, Waukee, Davenport West, Dowling Catholic)
Unity Christian Tournament (Pool A: Bishop Heelan Catholic, Unity Christian, Hinton, Southwest Christian; Pool B: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Cherokee, Gehlen Catholic, Sioux Falls Christian)
Meskwaki Settlement Tournament (Ankeny Christian vs. Denver, Vinton-Shellsburg, Colo-Nesco & Meskwaki Settlement School)
Albia Tournament (Pool A: Southeast Warren, Seymour, North Mahaska, Montezuma; Pool B: Moravia, Pleasantville, Albia)
Plattsmouth Tournament (Plattsmouth vs. Seward, Nebraska City vs. David City, Ralston vs. Raymond Central, Norris vs. Arlington)
Boys Town Tournament (Weeping Water)
Louisville at Parkview Christian