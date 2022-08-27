KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A big Saturday of cross country, football, softball, swimming and volleyball involving KMAland teams. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Glenwood @nickstavas

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Nebraska City vs. Fort Calhoun (at Peru State)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Bill Hill Memorial Tournament (Gallatin/Albany, Worth County/King City, Princeton/Stanberry, North Andrew/North Harrison)

Maryville at Plattsburg Tournament (Maryville vs. Polo & Maryville vs. Plattsburg or LeBlond)

Blair Tournament (Pool A: Ashland-Greenwood, Blair, Malcolm, Bellevue West)

Syracuse Tournament (Wahoo/Syracuse, Auburn/Falls City, Freeman/Cass, Yutan-Mead/Plattsmouth)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Dowling Catholic Invitational (Lewis Central)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Harlan Tournament 

Pool A: Harlan, Missouri Valley, St. Albert, East Sac County

Pool B: Glenwood, Sidney, Underwood

Pool C: Treynor, Logan-Magnolia, Indianola

Bracket: 1/4, 2/3, Winners & Losers; 5/7, 6/8, Winners & Losers; 9/10

Lewis Central Tournament 

Lewis Central, Stanton, Tri-Center, Thomas Jefferson, Omaha Bryan

AHSTW Tournament

Pool A: Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW, CAM, Earlham

Pool B: Atlantic, East Mills, Essex, Riverside

Championship Bracket: A1/B2, A2/B1, Winners

Consolation Bracket: A3/B4, B3/A4, Winners

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament 

Red Oak Gilbert

Red Oak Burlington Notre Dame

Red Oak Des Moines Roosevelt

Humboldt Tournament

Kuemper Catholic South Hardin

Kuemper Catholic Spirit Lake

Kuemper Catholic South Central Calhoun

Kuemper Catholic Grand View Christian

Kuemper Catholic Humboldt

Kuemper Catholic Fort Dodge

East Atchison Tournament

Pool A: Rock Port, Mound City, South Holt, St. Joseph Christian

Pool B: Fremont-Mills, East Atchison, Nodaway Valley (MO), Benton

Bracket: Championship, 3rd, 5th, 7th

Colfax-Mingo Tournament 

Nodaway Valley Coon Rapids-Bayard

Nodaway Valley Baxter

Nodaway Valley Colfax-Mingo

Coon Rapids-Bayard Colfax-Mingo

Coon Rapids-Bayard Baxter

Clarke Tournament 

HS Gym Pool: East Union, Clarke, Saydel, Des Moines Lincoln

MS Gym Pool: Martensdale-St. Marys, Lamoni, Chariton, Ballard

Championship Bracket: A1/B2, B1/A2, Winners & Losers

Consolation Bracket: A3/B3

Ankeny Centennial Tournament 

Pool A: Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North, Iowa City Liberty, Ankeny

Pool D: Sioux City East, Waukee, Pleasant Valley, Urbandale

Championship Bracket: A1/B2, C1/D2, A2/B1, C2/D1

Consolation Bracket: A3/B4, C3/D4, A4/B3, C4/D3

Meskwaki Settlement Tournament 

Ankeny Christian

Plattsmouth Tournament 

Norris vs. Ralston

Arlington vs. David City

Seward vs. Plattsmouth 

Nebraska City vs. Raymond Central 

Boys Town Tournament  

Weeping Water Walthill

Weeping Water Omaha Nation

Weeping Water Boys Town

