(KMAland) -- A big Saturday of cross country, football, softball, swimming and volleyball involving KMAland teams. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Glenwood @nickstavas
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
Nebraska City vs. Fort Calhoun (at Peru State)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Bill Hill Memorial Tournament (Gallatin/Albany, Worth County/King City, Princeton/Stanberry, North Andrew/North Harrison)
Maryville at Plattsburg Tournament (Maryville vs. Polo & Maryville vs. Plattsburg or LeBlond)
Blair Tournament (Pool A: Ashland-Greenwood, Blair, Malcolm, Bellevue West)
Syracuse Tournament (Wahoo/Syracuse, Auburn/Falls City, Freeman/Cass, Yutan-Mead/Plattsmouth)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Dowling Catholic Invitational (Lewis Central)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Harlan Tournament
Pool A: Harlan, Missouri Valley, St. Albert, East Sac County
Pool B: Glenwood, Sidney, Underwood
Pool C: Treynor, Logan-Magnolia, Indianola
Bracket: 1/4, 2/3, Winners & Losers; 5/7, 6/8, Winners & Losers; 9/10
Lewis Central Tournament
Lewis Central, Stanton, Tri-Center, Thomas Jefferson, Omaha Bryan
AHSTW Tournament
Pool A: Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW, CAM, Earlham
Pool B: Atlantic, East Mills, Essex, Riverside
Championship Bracket: A1/B2, A2/B1, Winners
Consolation Bracket: A3/B4, B3/A4, Winners
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
Red Oak Gilbert
Red Oak Burlington Notre Dame
Red Oak Des Moines Roosevelt
Humboldt Tournament
Kuemper Catholic South Hardin
Kuemper Catholic Spirit Lake
Kuemper Catholic South Central Calhoun
Kuemper Catholic Grand View Christian
Kuemper Catholic Humboldt
Kuemper Catholic Fort Dodge
East Atchison Tournament
Pool A: Rock Port, Mound City, South Holt, St. Joseph Christian
Pool B: Fremont-Mills, East Atchison, Nodaway Valley (MO), Benton
Bracket: Championship, 3rd, 5th, 7th
Colfax-Mingo Tournament
Nodaway Valley Coon Rapids-Bayard
Nodaway Valley Baxter
Nodaway Valley Colfax-Mingo
Coon Rapids-Bayard Colfax-Mingo
Coon Rapids-Bayard Baxter
Clarke Tournament
HS Gym Pool: East Union, Clarke, Saydel, Des Moines Lincoln
MS Gym Pool: Martensdale-St. Marys, Lamoni, Chariton, Ballard
Championship Bracket: A1/B2, B1/A2, Winners & Losers
Consolation Bracket: A3/B3
Ankeny Centennial Tournament
Pool A: Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North, Iowa City Liberty, Ankeny
Pool D: Sioux City East, Waukee, Pleasant Valley, Urbandale
Championship Bracket: A1/B2, C1/D2, A2/B1, C2/D1
Consolation Bracket: A3/B4, C3/D4, A4/B3, C4/D3
Meskwaki Settlement Tournament
Ankeny Christian
Plattsmouth Tournament
Norris vs. Ralston
Arlington vs. David City
Seward vs. Plattsmouth
Nebraska City vs. Raymond Central
Boys Town Tournament
Weeping Water Walthill
Weeping Water Omaha Nation
Weeping Water Boys Town