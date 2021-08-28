KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A busy Saturday of volleyball tournaments, cross country meets and more on the KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Glenwood Follow @TrevMaeder96

AT Norris (Syracuse)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Glidden-Ralston (at WDM Valley Stadium)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Syracuse Tournament 

-Bracket: Auburn vs. Yutan/Mead, Nebraska City vs. Syracuse, Freeman vs. Plattsmouth, Wahoo vs. Cass

Blair Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood)

-Pool A: Blair, Fremont, Cozad

-Pool B: Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Mercy, Omaha Westside, Bellevue West

-Bracket: A1 vs. B1, A2 vs. B2, A3 vs. B3

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

AHSTW Tournament

-Pool A: AHSTW, CAM, Denison-Schleswig, Earlham

-Pool B: Atlantic, Thomas Jefferson, East Mills, Riverside

-Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B2, A2 vs. B1, Winners

-Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B4, B3 vs. A4, Winners

Harlan Tournament 

-Pool A: Harlan, Tri-Center, Treynor, Sidney, Underwood, Indianola

-Pool B: Glenwood, Missouri Valley, St. Albert, East Sac County, Logan-Magnolia

-Bracket: A3 vs. B3, A4 vs. B4, A5 vs. B5, A1 vs. B1, A2 vs. B2

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament 

-Pool A: Holly Trinity Catholic, Williamsburg, Boone, Waverly-Shell Rock

-Pool B: Bondurant-Farrar, Gilbert, Pella Christian, Fort Madison

-Pool C: Des Moines Roosevelt, Ames, North Polk, Pella

-Pool D: Red Oak, Burlington Notre Dame, Carroll, Woodward-Granger

-Repool: Gold, Silver, Bronze, Consolation

Humboldt Tournament

-Round Robin: Kuemper Catholic, South Hardin, Spirit Lake, South Central Calhoun, Grand View Christian, Humboldt, Fort Dodge

East Atchison Tournament

-Bracket: St. Joseph Christian vs. South Holt, Rock Port vs. Fremont-Mills, Benton vs. Mound City, East Atchison vs. Nodaway Valley

Clarke Tournament 

-Pool A: Clarke, East Union, Des Moines Lincoln

-Pool B: Chariton, Lamoni, Martensdale-St. Marys, Saydel

-Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2, Winners

-Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B4, Winner vs. B3

Colfax-Mingo Tournament

-Round Robin: Nodaway Valley, Cooon Rapids-Bayard, Baxter, Colfax-Mingo

Ankeny Centennial Tournament 

-Pool A: Sioux City North, Urbandale, Iowa City Liberty, WDM Valley

-Pool B: Abraham Lincoln, Ankeny, Waukee, Davenport North

-Pool C: Sioux City East, Ankeny Centennial, Dike-New Hartford, Clinton

-Pool D: Cedar Falls, Dowling Catholic, Nevada, Waukee Northwest

-Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B2, C1 vs. D2, A2 vs. B1, C2 vs. D1

-Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B4, C3 vs. D4, A4 vs. B3, C4 vs. D3

Meskwaki Settlement School 

-South Pool: Ankeny Christian Academy, Denver, Belle-Plain, Colo-Nesco

-North Pool: Meskwaki Settlement, Vinton-Shellsburg, North Tama, Roland-Story

-Championship Bracket: S1 vs. N2, N1 vs. S2, Losers & Winners

-Consolation Bracket: S3 vs. N4, N3 vs. S4, Losers and Winners

Plattsmouth Tournament 

-Bracket: Norris vs. Ralston, Platteview vs. Plattsmouth, Seward vs. Nebraska City, Raymond Central vs. Arlington (Play out to 7th)

Boys Town Tournament 

-Round Robin: Weeping Water, Boys Town, Walthill, Omaha Nation

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.