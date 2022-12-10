(KMAland) -- Plenty of basketball and wrestling and a bit of swimming on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley (G)
Non-Conference
Lewis Central at Blair (G)
Urbandale at Lewis Central (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Van Meter (B)
Blair at Harlan (B)
Griswold vs. Southwest Valley at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Seymour (G/B)
South Sioux at Sioux City East (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas vs. Meskwaki Settlement at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Albia at Twin Cedars (G)
Area Nebraska
Schuyler at Plattsmouth (G/B)
David City at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Pawnee City (G/B)
Freeman at Falls City (G/B)
Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
Raymond Central at Syracuse (G/B)
Logan View at Conestoga (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Marshalltown Invitational (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic (G/B)
AT Ogden (B)
AT Riverside (B)
AT Lenox (B)
AT Akron-Westfield (B)
AT West Monona (G)
AT Sibley-Ocheyedan (B)
AT Polo Duals (B) (East Atchison, Rock Port, South Holt, Stanberry)
AT Lexington, MO (B) (Worth County)
AT Crete (G) (Louisville, Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse)
AT Sabetha, KS (G/B) (Auburn)
AT West Point-Beemer (G)
AT Meridian (B) (Palmyra)
AT North Bend Central (B) (Johnson County Central, Cass)