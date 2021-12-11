KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A big day of wrestling and some basketball and swimming is on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southwest Valley (G/B) at Wells Fargo Arena

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Moravia (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Red Oak at Treynor (G)

Harlan at Blair (B)

Van Meter at Kuemper Catholic (B)

IKM-Manning at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Central Decatur vs. Audubon (G/B) at Wells Fargo Arena

Davis County at Wayne (G/B)

Sioux City East at South Sioux City (G/B)

Albia at Twin Cedars (G)

Area Missouri 

Maryville vs. Park Hill (G) at Benton

Maryville vs. Richmond (B) at Benton

North Andrew vs. Milan (B) at Benton

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Schuyler (G/B)

Conestoga at Logan View (G/B)

Syracuse at Raymond Central (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville (G/B)

Pawnee City at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Falls City at Freeman (G/B)

Auburn at Mead (B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Marshalltown Invitational (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at Mid-America Center 

Ogden Tournament 

Riverside Tournament

Lenox Tournament 

Colfax-Mingo Tournament 

Akron-Westfield Tournament 

Sibley-Ocheyedan Tournament 

Knoxville Tournament 

West Point-Beemer Tournament 

Crete Tournament 

North Bend Central Tournament 

Sabetha Tournament 

Meridian Tournament 

Polo Tournament

