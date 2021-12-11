(KMAland) -- A big day of wrestling and some basketball and swimming is on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southwest Valley (G/B) at Wells Fargo Arena
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Moravia (G/B)
Non-Conference
Red Oak at Treynor (G)
Harlan at Blair (B)
Van Meter at Kuemper Catholic (B)
IKM-Manning at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Central Decatur vs. Audubon (G/B) at Wells Fargo Arena
Davis County at Wayne (G/B)
Sioux City East at South Sioux City (G/B)
Albia at Twin Cedars (G)
Area Missouri
Maryville vs. Park Hill (G) at Benton
Maryville vs. Richmond (B) at Benton
North Andrew vs. Milan (B) at Benton
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Schuyler (G/B)
Conestoga at Logan View (G/B)
Syracuse at Raymond Central (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville (G/B)
Pawnee City at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Falls City at Freeman (G/B)
Auburn at Mead (B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Marshalltown Invitational (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at Mid-America Center
Ogden Tournament
Riverside Tournament
Lenox Tournament
Colfax-Mingo Tournament
Akron-Westfield Tournament
Sibley-Ocheyedan Tournament
Knoxville Tournament
West Point-Beemer Tournament
Crete Tournament
North Bend Central Tournament
Sabetha Tournament
Meridian Tournament
Polo Tournament