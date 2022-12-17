KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Western Iowa Conference and Glenwood Wrestling Tournaments on Saturday. Check out the full schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Red Oak vs. Underwood at Mid-America Center (B)

Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth at Mid-America Center (G/B)

Lewis Central vs. Urbandale at Mid-America Center (G)

Nodaway Valley at Atlantic (G/B)

St. Albert at AHSTW (B)

Lewis Central vs. Freeman at Mid-America Center (B)

Greene County at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Underwood vs. Stanton at Mid-America Center (G)

Treynor at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G)

Lenox at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (B)

Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt at Mid-America Center (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan at Johnston (G)

Sioux City East vs. Davenport North at Johnston (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Omaha Burke at Tyson Events Center (B)

LeMars at Dakota Valley (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Rock Port vs. Drexel at 12 Courts of Christmas (G/B)

Platte Valley vs. Tipton at Kansas City (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo at Nebraska City (B)

Crete at Palmyra (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Milford (G/B)

Brownell-Talbot at Louisville (G/B)

Bishop LeBlond at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE   

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Elkhorn Invitational (B) (Lewis Central)

KMALAND WRESTLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

AT Shenandoah (G/B)

Red Oak at Kansas City Tournament (B)

AT Southeast Warren (G)

AT Spencer (G)

AT Central DeWitt (B)

AT Glenwood (B) On KMAX-Stream

AT Carroll (B)

AT Fort Dodge (G/B)

AT Southeast Polk (B)

AT Platteview (G)

Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Treynor (B) On KMAX-Stream

AT ADM (G)

AT Ridge View (B)

AT Waterloo East (B)

AT Johnson County Central (G/B)

AT Wahoo (B)

AT Auburn (G/B)

AT Logan View (B)

