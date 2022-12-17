(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Western Iowa Conference and Glenwood Wrestling Tournaments on Saturday. Check out the full schedule for Saturday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Non-Conference
Red Oak vs. Underwood at Mid-America Center (B)
Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth at Mid-America Center (G/B)
Lewis Central vs. Urbandale at Mid-America Center (G)
Nodaway Valley at Atlantic (G/B)
St. Albert at AHSTW (B)
Lewis Central vs. Freeman at Mid-America Center (B)
Greene County at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Underwood vs. Stanton at Mid-America Center (G)
Treynor at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G)
Lenox at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (B)
Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt at Mid-America Center (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan at Johnston (G)
Sioux City East vs. Davenport North at Johnston (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Omaha Burke at Tyson Events Center (B)
LeMars at Dakota Valley (G/B)
Area Missouri
Rock Port vs. Drexel at 12 Courts of Christmas (G/B)
Platte Valley vs. Tipton at Kansas City (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Wahoo at Nebraska City (B)
Crete at Palmyra (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Milford (G/B)
Brownell-Talbot at Louisville (G/B)
Bishop LeBlond at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Elkhorn Invitational (B) (Lewis Central)
KMALAND WRESTLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
AT Shenandoah (G/B)
Red Oak at Kansas City Tournament (B)
AT Southeast Warren (G)
AT Spencer (G)
AT Central DeWitt (B)
AT Glenwood (B) On KMAX-Stream
AT Carroll (B)
AT Fort Dodge (G/B)
AT Southeast Polk (B)
AT Platteview (G)
Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Treynor (B) On KMAX-Stream
AT ADM (G)
AT Ridge View (B)
AT Waterloo East (B)
AT Johnson County Central (G/B)
AT Wahoo (B)
AT Auburn (G/B)
AT Logan View (B)