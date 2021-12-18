KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference Tournament is on KMA Radio today, highlighting another big day in KMAland sports.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G/B)

St. Albert at AHSTW (B)

Atlantic at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Sioux City North vs. Millard North (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Omaha Burke (B)

Sioux City East vs. Kenwood Academy (B)

Sioux City West vs. Spirit Lake (G)

LeMars vs. Crofton (G)

Area Missouri

Maryville at St. Michael the Archangel (G)

Platte Valley vs. Wellington-Napoleon (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Fort Calhoun at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Louisville at Brownell-Talbot (B)

Milford at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Syracuse at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Auburn at Douglas County West (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Loomis (B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Elkhorn Invitational (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah Duals

Glenwood Tournament 

Carroll Tournament

Fort Dodge Tournament 

Kansas City Tournament 

Southeast Polk Tournament 

Johnson County Central NE Tournament

Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Missouri Valley On KMA-FM 99.1 W/VIDEO

Ridge View Tournament 

Auburn Tournament 

Waterloo East Tournament 

South Sioux City Tournament 

Spencer Tournament 

Lynnville-Sully Tournament 

Wahoo Tournament 

Platteview Girls Tournament 

Johnson County Central Tournament 

Logan View Tournament

