(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference Tournament is on KMA Radio today, highlighting another big day in KMAland sports.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G/B)
St. Albert at AHSTW (B)
Atlantic at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Sioux City North vs. Millard North (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Omaha Burke (B)
Sioux City East vs. Kenwood Academy (B)
Sioux City West vs. Spirit Lake (G)
LeMars vs. Crofton (G)
Area Missouri
Maryville at St. Michael the Archangel (G)
Platte Valley vs. Wellington-Napoleon (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Louisville at Brownell-Talbot (B)
Milford at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Syracuse at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Auburn at Douglas County West (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Loomis (B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Elkhorn Invitational (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Duals
Glenwood Tournament
Carroll Tournament
Fort Dodge Tournament
Kansas City Tournament
Southeast Polk Tournament
Johnson County Central NE Tournament
Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Missouri Valley On KMA-FM 99.1 W/VIDEO
Ridge View Tournament
Auburn Tournament
Waterloo East Tournament
South Sioux City Tournament
Spencer Tournament
Lynnville-Sully Tournament
Wahoo Tournament
Platteview Girls Tournament
Johnson County Central Tournament
Logan View Tournament