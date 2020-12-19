KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Plenty of wrestling in KMAland Saturday, including the Western Iowa Conference finals on KMA 960.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Mustang Duals at Shenandoah

Carroll Tournament (Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper, Exira/EHK)

Chariton Duals (Red Oak)

Waukee Tournament (Harlan, Sioux City North)

Central DeWitt Tournament (Creston)

Southeast Polk Tournament (Atlantic, Lewis Central)

Johnson County Central Tournament

Western Iowa Conference Tournament On KMA 960

Ridge View Tournament (Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sioux City West)

Auburn Tournament

Spencer Tournament (LeMars)

Fort Dodge Tournament (Sioux City East)

Pella Tournament (Moravia)

The Battle at Katy Trail (North Andrew)

Wahoo Invitational (Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth)

Platteview Girls Invitational (Louisville)

Elgin Pope John XXIII Central Catholic Tournament (Weeping Water)

Logan View Tournament (Syracuse)

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood at Harlan (G/B)

Non-Conference

Sidney at St. Albert (G)

St. Albert at AHSTW (B)

Nodaway Valley at Atlantic (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic vs. South Hardin at Greene County (G)

Kuemper Catholic vs. Ballard at Greene County (B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Alburnett (B)

Area Missouri

Northland Christian at Platte Valley (B)

Area Nebraska  

Plattsmouth at Fort Calhoun (G)

Brownell-Talbot at Louisville (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Milford (B)

Bishop LeBlond at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Creston at Denison-Schleswig

