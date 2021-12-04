(KMAland) -- It's a big Saturday for wrestling, basketball and more in KMAland. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Johnston (G)
Ankeny Christian Academy at St. Albert (B)
Atlantic at ADM (G/B)
Essex at Cedar Bluffs (G/B)
Panorama at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Nodaway Valley vs. Westwood (G) at Johnston
Wayne at Seymour (G/B)
Sioux City East vs. Gilbert (G) at Johnston
Abraham Lincoln at Dowling Catholic (B)
Moravia at Cardinal (G)
Area Missouri
Mound City Tournament
Boys 5th, 5:00 PM
Girls 3rd, 6:30 PM
Boys Championship, 8:00 PM
Albany Tournament
Girls 5th, 9:00 AM
Girls 3rd, 12:00 PM
Girls Championship, 3:00 PM
Boys 5th, 10:30 AM
Boys 3rd, 1:30 PM
Boys Championship, 4:30 PM
Savannah Tournament
Maryville (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy (G)
Mount Michael Benedictine at Plattsmouth (B)
Louisville at Platteview (G/B)
Malcolm at Auburn (G/B)
Tri County at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Weeping Water (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington (G/B)
Syracuse at Fort Calhoun (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Norwalk at Creston
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Boone Invitational (Atlantic)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Friend NE Tournament (Shenandoah, Johnson County Central, Weeping Water)
West Delaware Tournament (Red Oak)
Dallas Center-Grimes Tournament (Creston, Lewis Central)
Harlan Tournament
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Treynor Tournament
Omaha North Tournament (Tri-Center, Thomas Jefferson, Falls City)
Bennington NE Tournament (Missouri Valley, Auburn)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament
Woodward-Granger Tournament (Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren)
Okoboji Tournament (Bishop Heelan Catholic)
Pekin Tournament (Moravia)
Lone Jack MO Tournament (East Atchison)
Knob Noster MO Tournament (Stanberry, Worth County)
Cozad NE Tournament (Plattsmouth)
Conestoga NE Tournament
Harvard NE Tournament (Johnson County Central)