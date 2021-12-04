KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's a big Saturday for wrestling, basketball and more in KMAland. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Glenwood at Johnston (G)

Ankeny Christian Academy at St. Albert (B)

Atlantic at ADM (G/B)

Essex at Cedar Bluffs (G/B)

Panorama at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Nodaway Valley vs. Westwood (G) at Johnston

Wayne at Seymour (G/B)

Sioux City East vs. Gilbert (G) at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln at Dowling Catholic (B)

Moravia at Cardinal (G)

Area Missouri

Mound City Tournament 

Boys 5th, 5:00 PM

Girls 3rd, 6:30 PM

Boys Championship, 8:00 PM

Albany Tournament  

Girls 5th, 9:00 AM

Girls 3rd, 12:00 PM

Girls Championship, 3:00 PM

Boys 5th, 10:30 AM

Boys 3rd, 1:30 PM

Boys Championship, 4:30 PM

Savannah Tournament 

Maryville (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy (G)

Mount Michael Benedictine at Plattsmouth (B)

Louisville at Platteview (G/B)

Malcolm at Auburn (G/B)

Tri County at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Weeping Water (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington (G/B)

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Norwalk at Creston 

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Boone Invitational (Atlantic)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Friend NE Tournament (Shenandoah, Johnson County Central, Weeping Water)

West Delaware Tournament (Red Oak)

Dallas Center-Grimes Tournament (Creston, Lewis Central)

Harlan Tournament 

Nodaway Valley Tournament 

Treynor Tournament 

Omaha North Tournament (Tri-Center, Thomas Jefferson, Falls City)

Bennington NE Tournament (Missouri Valley, Auburn)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament 

Woodward-Granger Tournament (Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren)

Okoboji Tournament (Bishop Heelan Catholic)

Pekin Tournament (Moravia)

Lone Jack MO Tournament (East Atchison)

Knob Noster MO Tournament (Stanberry, Worth County)

Cozad NE Tournament (Plattsmouth)

Conestoga NE Tournament 

Harvard NE Tournament (Johnson County Central)

