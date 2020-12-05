(KMAland) -- A busy day of wrestling tournaments across KMAland and beyond highlights Saturday's schedule.
View the full KMAland schedule below.
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Harlan Tournament
Dallas Center-Grimes Tournament (Creston/O-M)
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Treynor Tournament
Audubon Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament
Woodward-Granger Tournament (Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Coon Rapids-Bayard)
West Sioux Tournament (Sioux City North)
Pekin Tournament (Moravia)
Conestoga Tournament
Bennington Tournament (Auburn, Missouri Valley)
Friend Tournament (Johnson County Central)
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Non-Conference
Atlantic at Griswold (G)
St. Albert at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)
Cedar Bluffs at Essex (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Panorama (G/B)
Seymour at Wayne (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Indianola (G/B)
Cardinal at Moravia (G/B)
Mound City Invitational
Consolation: South Holt vs. East Atchison (B), 5:00 PM
Third Place: South Holt vs. Mound City (G), 6:30 PM
Championship: Mound City vs. Bishop LeBlond (B), 8:00 PM
Albany Invitational
South Harrison at Albany (G/B)
Platte Valley at Pattonsburg (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Third Place at LCC, 10:00 AM (G)
Championship at LCC, 12:00 PM (G)
Yutan at Lourdes Central Catholic (B), 2:00 PM
Area Nebraska
Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
Weeping Water at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
Platteview at Louisville (G/B)
Omaha Mercy at Plattsmouth (G)
Plattsmouth at Mount Michael Benedictine (B)
Fort Calhoun at Syracuse (G/B)
Sterling at Thayer Central (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Creston at Norwalk