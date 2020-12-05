KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A busy day of wrestling tournaments across KMAland and beyond highlights Saturday's schedule.

View the full KMAland schedule below.

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Harlan Tournament

Dallas Center-Grimes Tournament (Creston/O-M)

Nodaway Valley Tournament

Treynor Tournament

Audubon Tournament

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament

Woodward-Granger Tournament (Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Coon Rapids-Bayard)

West Sioux Tournament (Sioux City North)

Pekin Tournament (Moravia)

Conestoga Tournament

Bennington Tournament (Auburn, Missouri Valley)

Friend Tournament (Johnson County Central)

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Non-Conference

Atlantic at Griswold (G)

St. Albert at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

Cedar Bluffs at Essex (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Panorama (G/B)

Seymour at Wayne (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Indianola (G/B)

Cardinal at Moravia (G/B)

Mound City Invitational

Consolation: South Holt vs. East Atchison (B), 5:00 PM

Third Place: South Holt vs. Mound City (G), 6:30 PM

Championship: Mound City vs. Bishop LeBlond (B), 8:00 PM

Albany Invitational

South Harrison at Albany (G/B)

Platte Valley at Pattonsburg (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Third Place at LCC, 10:00 AM (G)

Championship at LCC, 12:00 PM (G)

Yutan at Lourdes Central Catholic (B), 2:00 PM

Area Nebraska

Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Weeping Water at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

Platteview at Louisville (G/B)

Omaha Mercy at Plattsmouth (G)

Plattsmouth at Mount Michael Benedictine (B)

Fort Calhoun at Syracuse (G/B)

Sterling at Thayer Central (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Creston at Norwalk

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.