(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has wrestling coverage from Riverside & Glenwood and basketball from Clarke & Atlantic. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — First Round

West Central Valley at Woodward-Granger

Ogden at ACGC

Southwest Valley at Interstate 35

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — First Round

East Sac County at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 5 — First Round 

Van Meter at Des Moines Christian

Shenandoah at Clarke On AM 960 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)

Clarinda at Atlantic On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Red Oak at Harlan 

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City East at Spencer (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley at Bishop LeBlond (G/B)

Maryville vs. Mid-Buchanan at St. Joseph (G/B)

GRC Showcase

Area Nebraska 

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Cornerstone Christian (G/B)

College View Academy at Weeping Water (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Pierce (B)

Syracuse at Lincoln Lutheran (B)

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Missouri Districts — Class 1 District 4 at Kearney

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE  

Iowa District Tournaments (1A-1 at ACGC, 1A-4 at I-35, 1A-8 at Riverside, 1A-10 at West Monona, 2A-1 at ADM, 2A-5 at Glenwood, 2A-8 at Sioux Center, 3A-4 at Fort Dodge, 3A-5 at Lewis Central)

KMAX-Stream coverage from Riverside & Glenwood

Nebraska Districts — B-1 at Bennington, B-2 at Ralston, B-3 at Northwest, C-1 at Boone Central, C-2 at Norfolk Catholic, C-3 at Central City, D-3 at Thayer Central

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Missouri Districts (G)

Iowa State Meet (B)

