(KMAland) -- Tournament trail basketball action from Tabor, Shenandoah and Panorama and district wrestling in Underwood is on the air Saturday.
View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail
Class 2A Region 5
East Sac County at IKM-Manning
West Central Valley at Interstate 35
Class 2A Region 8
Missouri Valley at Lawton-Bronson
MVAOCOU at Tri-Center
Class 3A Region 1
Kuemper Catholic at Cherokee
Greene County at Atlantic
Red Oak at Panorama On KMA 960, 5:00 PM
Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMA-FM 99.1, 5:30 PM
Class 3A Region 6
Okoboji at West Lyon
Sheldon at MOC-Floyd Valley
Bishop Heelan Catholic at OABCIG
Spirit Lake at Sioux Center
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 14
Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills On KMA-FM 99.1, 11:00 AM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)
Non-Conference
Treynor at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Area Missouri
Nodaway-Holt at DeKalb (G/B)
Stanberry at Milan (G)
Worth County at Polo (G)
North Andrew at Maysville (G)
North Andrew at Gallatin (B)
Stannberry at Milan (B)
Worth County at South Harrison (B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Raymond Central (B)
Conestoga at Falls City (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo (B)
Auburn vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (B)
College View Academy at Weeping Water (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A District 1 at ACGC
Iowa Class 1A District 5 at Pleasantville
Iowa Class 1A District 7 at Underwood
Iowa Class 2A District 2 at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Iowa Class 2A District 3 at Creston
Iowa Class 3A District 3 at Abraham Lincoln
Iowa Class 3A District 4 at Fort Dodge
Missouri Class 1 District 8 at Mid-Buchanan
Missouri Class 2 District 8 at Excelsior Springs
Nebraska Class B District 1 at Schuyler Central
Nebraska Class B District 2 at Blair
Nebraska Class B District 3 at Northwest
Nebraska Class C District 2 at Battle Creek
Nebraska Class C District 3 at Centennial
Nebraska Class D District 1 at Weeping Water
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
State Meet at Iowa City
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
POI Tournament at Lenox