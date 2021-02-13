KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Tournament trail basketball action from Tabor, Shenandoah and Panorama and district wrestling in Underwood is on the air Saturday.

View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail

Class 2A Region 5 

East Sac County at IKM-Manning

West Central Valley at Interstate 35

Class 2A Region 8 

Missouri Valley at Lawton-Bronson

MVAOCOU at Tri-Center

Class 3A Region 1 

Kuemper Catholic at Cherokee

Greene County at Atlantic

Red Oak at Panorama On KMA 960, 5:00 PM 

Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMA-FM 99.1, 5:30 PM 

Class 3A Region 6 

Okoboji at West Lyon

Sheldon at MOC-Floyd Valley

Bishop Heelan Catholic at OABCIG

Spirit Lake at Sioux Center

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail 

Class 1A District 14 

Clarinda Academy at Fremont-Mills On KMA-FM 99.1, 11:00 AM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)

Non-Conference 

Treynor at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Area Missouri 

Nodaway-Holt at DeKalb (G/B)

Stanberry at Milan (G)

Worth County at Polo (G)

North Andrew at Maysville (G)

North Andrew at Gallatin (B)

Stannberry at Milan (B)

Worth County at South Harrison (B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Raymond Central (B)

Conestoga at Falls City (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo (B)

Auburn vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (B)

College View Academy at Weeping Water (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A District 1 at ACGC

Iowa Class 1A District 5 at Pleasantville

Iowa Class 1A District 7 at Underwood

Iowa Class 2A District 2 at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Iowa Class 2A District 3 at Creston

Iowa Class 3A District 3 at Abraham Lincoln

Iowa Class 3A District 4 at Fort Dodge

Missouri Class 1 District 8 at Mid-Buchanan 

Missouri Class 2 District 8 at Excelsior Springs

Nebraska Class B District 1 at Schuyler Central

Nebraska Class B District 2 at Blair

Nebraska Class B District 3 at Northwest 

Nebraska Class C District 2 at Battle Creek

Nebraska Class C District 3 at Centennial

Nebraska Class D District 1 at Weeping Water

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

State Meet at Iowa City

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

POI Tournament at Lenox

