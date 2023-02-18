KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The final day of the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines is on AM 960 all day + basketball from Lenox, Malvern and Council Bluffs.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Iowa Girls Class 3A Regional Finals 

Harlan at Des Moines Christian

Algona at Estherville-Lincoln Central

Mount Vernon at Solon

West Liberty at Benton

Clear Lake at West Marshall

Unity Christian at Sioux Center

Osage at Wahlert Catholic

Vinton-Shellsburg at Grinnell

Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 3 — Semifinals 

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer

Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 8 — Semifinals 

Glenwood at Lewis Central On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)

Winterset at Pella

Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East

Des Moines Lincoln at Johnston

Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 4 — Semifinals 

Sioux City West at Dowling Catholic

Des Moines Roosevelt at Iowa City West

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 5 — Quarterfinals 

Montezuma at Moravia

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 7 — Quarterfinals 

Earlham at Grand View Christian

Stanton at Lenox On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @d2mart)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian Academy

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — Quarterfinals 

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 

Tri-Center at East Mills On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 2 — Quarterfinals 

Greene County at Kuemper Catholic

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Iowa Boys State Wrestling On KMA 960 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96) 

Missouri Boys District Wrestling

Nebraska Girls & Boys State Wrestling

