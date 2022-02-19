(KMAland) -- It’s a big day for girls regional and district basketball in Iowa and Missouri, and the state wrestling tournaments in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska conclude.
KMA Sports has coverage from Glenwood, North Andrew and Des Moines on Saturday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 3A Regional Finals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Des Moines Christian at Denison, 7:00 PM
West Lyon vs. Forest City at Emmetsburg, 7:00 PM
Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Clear Lake at Algona, 7:00 PM
Davenport Assumption vs. Mid-Prairie at Iowa CIty West, 7:00 PM
Roland-Story vs. West Marshall at Ankeny Centennial, 7:00 PM
Ballard vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Pleasantville, 7:00 PM
Unity Christian vs. Cherokee at Sioux City East, 7:30 PM
Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 7:00 PM
Gilbert at Spencer, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 8 — Semifinals
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:00 PM On KMA 960 w/VIDEO
Creston at Winterset, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinals
Thomas Jefferson at Johnston, 7:00 PM
Fort Dodge at Des Moines North, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Marshalltown at Ankeny Centennial, 5:00 PM
Sioux City West at Sioux City East, 6:00 PM
Missouri Girls Class 2 District 16 — First Round (at North Andrew)
East Atchison vs. King City, 1:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Nodaway Valley vs. Albany, 11:00 AM On KMAX-Stream
Missouri Boys Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Mound City)
Northeast Nodaway vs. Rock Port, 12:00 PM
Platte Valley vs. North Nodaway, 1:15 PM
Worth County vs. South Holt, 2:30 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Grand Island at Abraham Lincoln (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Traditional State Wrestling Tournament On KMA 960 & KMA-FM 99.1
Missouri State Wrestling Tournament
Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament