(KMAland) -- It’s a big day for girls regional and district basketball in Iowa and Missouri, and the state wrestling tournaments in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska conclude.

KMA Sports has coverage from Glenwood, North Andrew and Des Moines on Saturday. Check out the full schedule below. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail 

Iowa Girls Class 3A Regional Finals 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Des Moines Christian at Denison, 7:00 PM

West Lyon vs. Forest City at Emmetsburg, 7:00 PM

Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Clear Lake at Algona, 7:00 PM

Davenport Assumption vs. Mid-Prairie at Iowa CIty West, 7:00 PM

Roland-Story vs. West Marshall at Ankeny Centennial, 7:00 PM

Ballard vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Pleasantville, 7:00 PM

Unity Christian vs. Cherokee at Sioux City East, 7:30 PM

Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals 

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 7:00 PM

Gilbert at Spencer, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 8 — Semifinals 

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:00 PM On KMA 960 w/VIDEO

Creston at Winterset, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinals 

Thomas Jefferson at Johnston, 7:00 PM

Fort Dodge at Des Moines North, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Marshalltown at Ankeny Centennial, 5:00 PM

Sioux City West at Sioux City East, 6:00 PM

Missouri Girls Class 2 District 16 — First Round (at North Andrew)

East Atchison vs. King City, 1:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Nodaway Valley vs. Albany, 11:00 AM On KMAX-Stream 

Missouri Boys Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Mound City)

Northeast Nodaway vs. Rock Port, 12:00 PM

Platte Valley vs. North Nodaway, 1:15 PM

Worth County vs. South Holt, 2:30 PM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Non-Conference 

Grand Island at Abraham Lincoln (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Traditional State Wrestling Tournament On KMA 960 & KMA-FM 99.1

Missouri State Wrestling Tournament

Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament

