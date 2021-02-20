KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- State wrestling on AM 960 and Glenwood/LC on FM 99.1 highlights a big day of sports in KMAland.

Check out the full schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail 

Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals 

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. West Lyon (at MOC-Floyd Valley)

Cherokee vs. Panorama (at South Central Calhoun)

Unity Christian vs. Estherville Lincoln Central (at Spirit Lake)

Des Moines Christian vs. Roland-Story (at Saydel)

Clear Lake vs. Williamsburg (at Grundy Center)

Osage vs. Waukon (at Waverly-Shell Rock)

Assumption vs. Solon (at North Cedar)

West Burlington vs. West Liberty (at Wapello)

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals 

Lewis Central at Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM 

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Iowa Class 4A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Norwalk at Creston

ADM at Dallas Center-Grimes

Iowa Class 4A Region 8 — Semifinals 

Boone at Denison-Schleswig

Spencer at Harlan

Iowa Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Abraham Lincoln at Indianola

Des Moines Lincoln at Johnston

Iowa Class 5A Region 4 — Semifinals 

Fort Dodge at Sioux City East

Marshalltown at Southeast Polk

Nebraska Class B District Finals 

Ashland-Greenwood at Skutt Catholic, 3:00 PM

South Sioux City at Norris, 3:00 PM

Hastings at Elkhorn North, 2:00 PM

Waverly at Crete, 2:00 PM

Blair at York, 2:00 PM

Elkhorn at Scottsbluff, 2:00 PM

Bennington at Beatrice, 1:00 PM

Northwest at Gross Catholic, 2:00 PM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail 

Missouri Class 1 District 15 — First Round 

St. Joseph Christian at Worth County, 2:00 PM

Union Star at Stanberry, 2:00 PM

DeKalb at Pattonsburg, 2:00 PM

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round 

West Nodaway at South Holt, 2:00 PM

North Nodaway at Platte Valley, 2:00 PM

Nodaway-Holt at Northeast Nodaway, 2:00 PM

Missouri Class 2 District 16 — First Round 

Rock Port at Albany, 2:00 PM

King City at North Andrew, 2:00 PM

East Atchison at Princeton, 2:00 PM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Millard West, 1:45 PM (B)

Area Missouri 

Jefferson City at Maryville (G)

Maryville vs. St. Michael the Archangel at Benton (B)

Wellington-Napoleon at Platte Valley (G)

Area Nebraska 

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart (B)

STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Iowa State Tournament On KMA 960, 10:00 AM & 6:00 PM 

Nebraska State Tournament (Class B, C)

Missouri Girls Sectional Tournaments

