(KMAland) -- It's a busy Saturday of KMA Sports coverage with trips to Glenwood, Sioux City East, Adel & Rosendale. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate Finals
Bedford vs. West Harrison (at Glenwood) On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)
Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Gehlen Catholic (at LeMars)
Dunkerton vs. Newman Catholic (at Hampton-Dumont)
North Linn vs. Wapsie Valley (at West Delaware)
New London vs. Marquette Catholic (at Solon)
Baxter vs. Madrid (at Ballard)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Lynnville-Sully (at Marshalltown)
Grand View Christian vs. ACGC (at Dallas Center-Grimes)
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate Finals
AHSTW vs. Des Moines Christian (at ADM) On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Treynor vs. Central Lyon (at Sioux City East) On KMA 960 (Twitter: @NickStavas)
Kuemper Catholic vs. Sioux Central (at OABCIG)
Western Christian vs. West Lyon (at MOC-Floyd Valley)
Roland-Story vs. Hudson (at Marshalltown)
Lake Mills vs. MFL MarMac (at Charles City)
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Monticello (at Dike-New Hartford)
West Burlington vs. Pella Christian (at Oskaloosa)
Missouri Girls District Championships
1-15: DeKalb at King City, 3:00 PM
1-16: Mound City vs. Platte Valley (at Ravenwood), 2:00 PM
2-16: East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond (at Rosendale), 2:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)
Nebraska Girls Class B District Championships
Elkhorn at Elkhorn North
Northwest at Skutt Catholic
Alliance at Sidney
Blair at York
South Sioux City at Scottsbluff
Seward at Waverly
Bennington at Beatrice
Omaha Duchesne Academy at Norris