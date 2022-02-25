(KMAland) -- It's a busy day with substate finals going down in Iowa, district finals in Nebraska and Class 4 District 16 Quarterfinals in Missouri.
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play from AC/GC, Council Bluffs and West Des Moines tonight.
Check out the full slate of substate and district finals below.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate Finals
St. Albert vs. Grand View Christian at Dowling Catholic, 7:00 PM On KMA 960
AHSTW vs. West Harrison at Thomas Jefferson, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Newell-Fonda vs. Remsen St. Marys at Sioux Center, 7:00 PM
Lake Mills vs. Dunkerton at Clear Lake, 7:00 PM
North Linn vs. Edgewood-Colesburg at West Delaware, 7:00 PM
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Bellevue at Clear Creek-Amana, 7:00 PM
Danville vs. WACO at Fairfield, 7:00 PM
Lynnville-Sully vs. North Mahaska at Oskaloosa, 7:00 PM
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate Finals
Red Oak vs. Van Meter at AC/GC, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1.
Central Lyon vs. Cherokee at LeMars, 7:00 PM
Rock Valley vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central at Spencer, 7:00 PM
Roland-Story vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Fort Dodge, 7:00 PM
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Jesup at Waterloo East, 7:00 PM
Monticello vs. Williamsburg at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7:00 PM
Northeast vs. Mid-Prairie at Muscatine, 7:00 PM
Pella Christian vs. Des Moines Christian at Pleasantville, 7:00 PM
Missouri Boys Class 4 District 16 Quarterfinals
Cameron at Maryville, 2:00 PM
Savannah at Chillicothe, 2:30 PM
Missouri Girls Class 4 District 16 Quarterfinals
Cameron at Maryville, 1:00 PM
Savannah at Lafayette, 11:00 AM
Nebraska Boys Class B District Finals
Gering at Skutt Catholic, 1:00 PM
Crete at Roncalli Catholic, 1:00 PM
Seward at Scottsbluff, 3:00 PM
Aurora at Platteview, 4:00 PM
York at Beatrice, 2:00 PM
Elkhorn at Bennington, 2:00 PM
Blair at McCook, 2:00 PM
Waverly at Sidney, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Boys Class C-1 District Finals
Clarkson/Leigh at Wahoo, 3:00 PM
Minden at Ashland-Greenwood, 5:00 PM
O’Neill at Wayne, 6:00 PM
Milford vs. Ogallala at Lexington, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Boys Class C-2 District Finals
Maxwell vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Broken Bow, 6:00 PM
Oakland-Craig at Freeman, 7:00 PM
Bridgeport vs. Doniphan-Turnbull at North Platte St. Patricks, 4:00 PM
Palmyra at Norfolk Catholic, 4:00 PM
Nebraska Boys Class D-1 District Finals
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Elgin Public/Pope John at Kearney, 6:00 PM
Kenesaw vs. Loomis at Kearney Catholic, 4:00 PM
Nebraska Boys Class D-2 District Finals
Spalding Academy vs. St. Marys at Wheeler Central, 4:00 PM
.