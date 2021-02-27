KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Greenfield, Creston and Atlantic tonight for 1A and 2A substate finals.

Check out the full schedule of substate finals and Nebraska Class B district finals for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Boys Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 1A Substate Finals

St. Albert vs. Grand View Christian (at Greenfield) On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM

Tri-Center vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (at Creston) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Mount Ayr vs. Montezuma (at Knoxville)

Gehlen Catholic vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (at LeMars)

South Winneshiek vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (at West Delaware)

West Fork vs. Lake Mills (at Forest City)

New London vs. Easton Valley (at Maquoketa), 4:30 PM

Meskwakie Settlement vs. North Linn (at Jesup)

Iowa Class 2A Substate Finals

Treynor vs. Van Meter (at Atlantic) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Boyden-Hull vs. OABCIG (at Sheldon)

Spirit Lake vs. Western Christian (at Sibley-Ocheyedan)

Denver vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (at Waterloo East)

West Branch vs. Beckman Catholic (at Maquoketa), 7:30 PM

West Burlington vs. Camanche (at Muscatine)

Des Moines Christian vs. Albia (at Carlisle)

South Central Calhoun vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (at Marshalltown)

Nebraska Class B District Finals

Blair at Alliance, 2:00 PM

Elkhorn North at Norris, 2;00 PM

Bennington at Skutt Catholic, 3:00 PM

Sidney at Mount Michael Benedictine, 1:00 PM

Roncalli Catholic at Platteview, 3:00 PM

Aurora at Beatrice, 2:00 PM

Northwest at Elkhorn, 3:00 PM

Scottsbluff at Waverly, 1:00 PM

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Missouri Sectional Meets

