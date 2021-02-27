(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Greenfield, Creston and Atlantic tonight for 1A and 2A substate finals.
Check out the full schedule of substate finals and Nebraska Class B district finals for Saturday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Boys Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A Substate Finals
St. Albert vs. Grand View Christian (at Greenfield) On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Tri-Center vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (at Creston) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Mount Ayr vs. Montezuma (at Knoxville)
Gehlen Catholic vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (at LeMars)
South Winneshiek vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (at West Delaware)
West Fork vs. Lake Mills (at Forest City)
New London vs. Easton Valley (at Maquoketa), 4:30 PM
Meskwakie Settlement vs. North Linn (at Jesup)
Iowa Class 2A Substate Finals
Treynor vs. Van Meter (at Atlantic) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Boyden-Hull vs. OABCIG (at Sheldon)
Spirit Lake vs. Western Christian (at Sibley-Ocheyedan)
Denver vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (at Waterloo East)
West Branch vs. Beckman Catholic (at Maquoketa), 7:30 PM
West Burlington vs. Camanche (at Muscatine)
Des Moines Christian vs. Albia (at Carlisle)
South Central Calhoun vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (at Marshalltown)
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Blair at Alliance, 2:00 PM
Elkhorn North at Norris, 2;00 PM
Bennington at Skutt Catholic, 3:00 PM
Sidney at Mount Michael Benedictine, 1:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic at Platteview, 3:00 PM
Aurora at Beatrice, 2:00 PM
Northwest at Elkhorn, 3:00 PM
Scottsbluff at Waverly, 1:00 PM
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Missouri Sectional Meets