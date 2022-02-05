KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's a busy day of basketball, sectional and district wrestling and district swimming, including radio coverage from the 1A sectional at AHSTW.

View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll (G/B)

South Harrison at Central Decatur (G/B)

WDM Valley at Abraham Lincoln (B)

South Sioux City at Sioux City West (G)

Sioux City West at South Sioux City (B)

Melcher-Dallas at Colo-NESCO (G/B)

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

Mid-America Shootout 

St. Albert vs. Treynor, 10:00 AM (G/B)

Lewis Central vs. Blair, 1:00 PM (G)

Lewis Central vs. Elkhorn North, 2:30 PM (B)

Glenwood vs. Fremont, 4:00 PM (G)

Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 5:30 PM (B)

Abraham Lincoln vs. Elkhorn North, 7:00 PM (G)

Area Nebraska 

Syracuse at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (G/B)

Louisville at Gross Catholic (B)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament  

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Malcolm (G)

3rd Place: Auburn vs. Falls City (G)

Championship: Freeman vs. Auburn at Weeping Water, 8:00 PM (B)

3rd Place: Malcolm vs. Johnson County Central at Weeping Water, 2:00 PM (B)

Consolation: Palmyra vs. Mead at Weeping Water, 2:00 PM (B)

Pioneer Conference Tournament  

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (G)

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Tri County at Humboldt-TRS (B)

3rd Place: Johnson-Brock vs. Lourdes Central Catholic at Humboldt-TRS (B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Iowa District at Johnston (B)

Iowa District at Fort Dodge (B)

Iowa District at Southeast Polk (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Sectional 9 at Interstate 35

Iowa Class 1A Sectional 11 at AHSTW On KMA 960

Iowa Class 1A Sectional 12 at Riverside

Iowa Class 1A Sectional 14 at Sigourney

Iowa Class 1A Sectional 15 at MVAOCOU

Iowa Class 2A Sectional 3 at Central Decatur

Iowa Class 2A Sectional 4 at Harlan

Iowa Class 2A Sectional 11 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Albany Tournament 

Missouri Girls Districts (at Oak Park)

Nebraska State Duals

Nebraska Girls Districts (at Nebraska City & Amherst)

