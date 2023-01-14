(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage later Saturday from the final day of the Fairfax Invitational.
Check out the full Saturday slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Maryville at Glenwood (G/B)
Westwood at St. Albert (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Sidney (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Whiting (G/B)
Audubon at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Westwood (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Jackson County Central (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas vs. Colo-Nesco (G/B) at Southeast Warren
Fairfax Invitational
Championship: East Atchison vs. Rock Port (B) On KMAX-Stream
3rd Place: Falls City vs. Nodaway Valley (G) On KMAX-Stream
Area Nebraska
Boys Town at Conestoga (G)
Omaha Mercy at Louisville (G)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Tournament (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Fort Dodge Invitational (B) (Atlantic, Sioux City Metro)
Ralston Invitational (B) (Lewis Central)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Centerville Tournament (B) (Clarinda, Underwood, Moravia)
ADM Tournament (B) (Red Oak, Clarke-Murray)
Kuemper Tournament (B)
Creston Tournament (B
Basehor-Linwood Tournament (B) (Glenwood)
Marion Tournament (B) (Atlantic)
Osage Tournament (B) (Lewis Central)
Griswold Tournament (B)
Nebraska City Tournament (G)
Ron Scott Duals at Mount Ayr (B)
WDM Valley Tournament (G) (Creston, Southern Tier)
Waukee Northwest Tournament (G) (Missouri Valley)
LeMars Tournament (G/B)
Perry Tournament (B) (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Ankeny Tournament (B) (Sioux City East)
Plattsburg Tournament (B) (East Atchison)
Chillicothe Tournament (B) (Maryville, Savannah)
Nebraska City Tournament (G/B)
Shelton Tournament (B) (Conestoga)
Grand Island Northwest Tournament (G) (Conestoga)