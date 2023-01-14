KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage later Saturday from the final day of the Fairfax Invitational.

Check out the full Saturday slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Non-Conference 

Maryville at Glenwood (G/B)

Westwood at St. Albert (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Sidney (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Whiting (G/B)

Audubon at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Westwood (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Jackson County Central (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas vs. Colo-Nesco (G/B) at Southeast Warren

Fairfax Invitational   

Championship: East Atchison vs. Rock Port (B) On KMAX-Stream

3rd Place: Falls City vs. Nodaway Valley (G) On KMAX-Stream

Area Nebraska 

Boys Town at Conestoga (G)

Omaha Mercy at Louisville (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Pride of Iowa Tournament (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Fort Dodge Invitational (B) (Atlantic, Sioux City Metro)

Ralston Invitational (B) (Lewis Central)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Centerville Tournament (B) (Clarinda, Underwood, Moravia)

ADM Tournament (B) (Red Oak, Clarke-Murray)

Kuemper Tournament (B)

Creston Tournament (B

Basehor-Linwood Tournament (B) (Glenwood)

Marion Tournament (B) (Atlantic)

Osage Tournament (B) (Lewis Central)

Griswold Tournament (B)

Nebraska City Tournament (G)

Ron Scott Duals at Mount Ayr (B)

WDM Valley Tournament (G) (Creston, Southern Tier)

Waukee Northwest Tournament (G) (Missouri Valley)

LeMars Tournament (G/B)

Perry Tournament (B) (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Ankeny Tournament (B) (Sioux City East)

Plattsburg Tournament (B) (East Atchison)

Chillicothe Tournament (B) (Maryville, Savannah)

Nebraska City Tournament (G/B)

Shelton Tournament (B) (Conestoga)

Grand Island Northwest Tournament (G) (Conestoga)

