(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Corner Conference Tournament and John J. Harris Invitational on Saturday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B)
Corner Conference Tournament (at Griswold)
3rd Place: Stanton vs. Sidney (B) On KMAX-Stream
Championship: East Mills vs. Fremont-Mills (B) On KMAX-Stream
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Seymour at Moravia (G)
Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni (G)
Moulton-Udell vs. Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren (G)
Twin Cedars at Lamoni (B)
Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell at Moravia (B)
Non-Conference
Glenwood vs. North Bend Central at DJ Sokol Arena (G)
Glenwood vs. Boys Town at DJ Sokol Arena (B)
Lewis Central vs. Westside at DJ Sokol Arena (G)
Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic at DJ Sokol Arena (B)
Harlan vs. Oakland-Craig at DJ Sokol Arena (G)
Kuemper Catholic vs. Pella at Gilbert (B)
Griswold vs. Tri-Center at DJ Sokol Arena (G)
Riverside vs. Freeman at DJ Sokol Arena (B)
Madrid at Nodaway Valley (B)
River Valley at Ar-We-Va (B)
Abraham Lincoln vs. Platteview at DJ Sokol Arena (B)
Area Nebraska
Fillmore Central at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Falls City (G/B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Fort Calhoun (G)
Conestoga vs. Louisville at Fort Calhoun (G)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Arlington at Louisville (B)
Raymond Central at Louisville (B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central Invitational (B)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
John J. Harris Invitational Follow @TrevMaeder96/Watch KMAX-Stream
Des Moines Lincoln Tournament (Glenwood, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East)
Urbandale Tournament (Lewis Central, Underwood)
Omaha Burke Tournament (St. Albert)
Interstate 35 Tournament (Kuemper Catholic, East Union, MSTM, Southeast Warren)
Ogden Tournament (AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard)
North Butler Tournament (Logan-Magnolia)
OABCIG Tournament (Audubon, IKM-Manning)
Dave Ewing Duals at Ankeny (Sioux City North)
Bishop Heelan Catholic Tournament
Lathrop Invitational (East Atchison, Rock Port, Worth County)
Midland Empire Conference Tournament at St. Joseph
Plattsmouth Tournament
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Conestoga
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Colfax-Mingo Tournament (Kuemper)
Spencer Tournament (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Queen of the North - Liberty North Tournament (Rock Port)
Midland Empire Conference Tournament at St. Joseph
Weeping Water Tournament